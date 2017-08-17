West Virginia Teacher of the Year finalists announced

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - One person has been injured after a shooting in Kanawha County Wednesday night. The shooting was reported on the 700 block of Upper Midway Drive in Dunbar at just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night. At this time, dispatchers say that one person was injured in a home at that location. It is not known what the extent of injuries are to the individual at this time. The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office and Dunbar Police, along with Kanawha County Fire and EMS ...

(WCMH) – If you received robocalls offering a free cruise, you could be eligible for up to $900 as part of a lawsuit settlement. The class action lawsuit claims Resort Marketing Group made illegal robocalls on behalf of Carnival, Royal Caribbean and Norwegian. The lawsuit claims those calls violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. The companies have settled the lawsuit and will pay up to $300 per call you received, to a maximum of $900. RMG has provided a list of phone...

LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman is facing drug charges after police caught her snorting cocaine off her iPhone in a Lee County middle school parent pick-up line. A school resource officer says he was on the second floor of Lexington Middle School in Fort Meyers when he spotted 39-year-old Christina Hester in her car in the parent pick-up line, chopping a white powdery substance on her iPhone screen with a credit card. He says he then saw Hester take a cut straw a...

A man who doctors say came perilously close to death after accidentally shooting a nail into his heart while working on his house calmly drove himself to the hospital and even parked his pickup truck in the lot before walking into the emergency room.

PIKE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - Deputies are investigating a report of a missing child in Ohio. 16-year-old Carylon Whitt, of Meadow Run Road in Pike County, Ohio reportedly went missing from her home after 9 p.m. on Monday. She was last seen wearing a white tank top with feathers on it, and blue basketball shorts. She is described as having light brown hair, blue eyes, approximately 5'4" in height, and weighs about 110 pounds. If anyone has information about Carylon or her whereabo...

WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) - Have you seen this man? He is reported missing from southern West Virginia. According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Harley E. Mullins was last seen on Monday at his grandmother's house in Lindside, WV. Harley is described as 6'4" tall, about 180 lbs, and has brown hair, and blue eyes. He was last seen driving a white 2006 Mitsubishi Lancer bearing WV License plate 7ZD187. If anyone knows his whereabouts contact the Monroe Sheriff Depa...