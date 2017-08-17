Structure fire reported in Putnam County

Shooting Reported in Kanawha County Shooting Reported in Kanawha County KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - One person has been injured after a shooting in Kanawha County Wednesday night. The shooting was reported on the 700 block of Upper Midway Drive in Dunbar at just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night. At this time, dispatchers say that one person was injured in a home at that location. It is not known what the extent of injuries are to the individual at this time. The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office and Dunbar Police, along with Kanawha County Fire and EMS ... KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - One person has been injured after a shooting in Kanawha County Wednesday night. The shooting was reported on the 700 block of Upper Midway Drive in Dunbar at just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night. At this time, dispatchers say that one person was injured in a home at that location. It is not known what the extent of injuries are to the individual at this time. The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office and Dunbar Police, along with Kanawha County Fire and EMS ...

Deputies Seek Public's Help in Finding Missing WV Man WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) - Have you seen this man? He is reported missing from southern West Virginia. According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Harley E. Mullins was last seen on Monday at his grandmother's house in Lindside, WV. Harley is described as 6'4" tall, about 180 lbs, and has brown hair, and blue eyes. He was last seen driving a white 2006 Mitsubishi Lancer bearing WV License plate 7ZD187. If anyone knows his whereabouts contact the Monroe Sheriff Depa...

Juvenile Missing Out of Southeast Ohio Pike County Sheriff's Office PIKE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - Deputies are investigating a report of a missing child in Ohio. 16-year-old Carylon Whitt, of Meadow Run Road in Pike County, Ohio reportedly went missing from her home after 9 p.m. on Monday. She was last seen wearing a white tank top with feathers on it, and blue basketball shorts. She is described as having light brown hair, blue eyes, approximately 5'4" in height, and weighs about 110 pounds. If anyone has information about Carylon or her whereabo...

Teenage boy electrocuted while climbing transmission tower Investigators say an Ohio teenager was electrocuted and fell about 30 feet to the ground after climbing a transmission tower supporting high-voltage power lines.

Man Wanted After Armed Robbery at Kanawha County Residence KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A man is wanted after an armed robbery at a residence in Kanawha County. The armed robbery was reported on the 100 block of Marshall Avenue in Institute at around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. According to dispatchers, the home was robbed by a suspect described as a black male wearing a white shirt. The suspect did brandish a weapon during the burglary. It is not known what was taken during the robbery. No injuries were reported. The male suspect reportedly fled ...

One Person Transported to Hospital After Running into Bus with Bike CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - One person has been transported to the hospital after running their bike into a KRT bus. The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday on the 1100 block of Washington Street West. A person was riding their bike when the bike struck a KRT bus from the rear. That person was transported to the hospital with a head injury. Charleston Fire and EMS responded to the scene. We will provide more information to this story as soon as we receive it.

I-77 North Reopens Following Semi Crash, Debris Vehicles MGN Online KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - All northbound lanes of I-77 are closed after a semi crash. At around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, dispatchers responded to a crash near mile marker 117 between the Haines Branch and Goldtown exits of I-77 in northern Kanawha County. According to dispatchers, the semi flipped on its side, with the trailer portion of the truck going over a guardrail. Dispatchers say that debris that flung as a result of the semi flipping struck several vehicles, inc...