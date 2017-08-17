Ohio man charged in young son's fatal overdose Ohio man charged in young son's fatal overdose HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio man has been charged criminally for what authorities say was the fatal overdose of his 1-year-old son. Thirty-three-year-old Dorrico Brown, of Trenton in southwest Ohio, was arrested and jailed Wednesday after being indicted on involuntary manslaughter and child endangering charges in the death of Dorrico Brown Jr. Authorities say Brown called 911 in May after finding his son on a bed not breathing. The toddler was ... HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio man has been charged criminally for what authorities say was the fatal overdose of his 1-year-old son. Thirty-three-year-old Dorrico Brown, of Trenton in southwest Ohio, was arrested and jailed Wednesday after being indicted on involuntary manslaughter and child endangering charges in the death of Dorrico Brown Jr. Authorities say Brown called 911 in May after finding his son on a bed not breathing. The toddler was ...

Man Arrested After Standoff with Deputies in Ohio
Mugshot courtesy of ohio.arrests.org VINTON COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - One man has been arrested for Domestic Violence and Felonious Assault against a law enforcement officer after standoff in Vinton County, Ohio. At just before 11 a.m. Wednesday, a call was received from an individual in Hamden, OH, stating that Charles Waters, age 59 of Hamden, had been with the caller and was "going crazy and tearing things up", but had left the residence. After several minutes of searching, Waters was located back at the...

Woman caught snorting cocaine off iPhone in parent pick-up line at middle school
WFLA LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman is facing drug charges after police caught her snorting cocaine off her iPhone in a Lee County middle school parent pick-up line. A school resource officer says he was on the second floor of Lexington Middle School in Fort Meyers when he spotted 39-year-old Christina Hester in her car in the parent pick-up line, chopping a white powdery substance on her iPhone screen with a credit card. He says he then saw Hester take a cut straw a...

Update: Park Place Bar Owner Surrenders Business License Following Drug Investigation
Charleston Police believe that a bar in the Capitol City is at the center of the majority of crime taking place on the West Side of Charleston. Ten people have now been arrested in connection with the 4-month long investigation into the Park Place Bar. Charleston Police arrested James Bryant aka "Old School" and Roderic Scott Johnson aka "Scotty Bones" on several drug charges.