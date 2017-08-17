Missing Persons More>>

Deputies searching for missing juvenile from Boone County Deputies searching for missing juvenile from Boone County BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The Boone County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing teen. Police say that 12-year-old Jada Breann Sloan ran away from home and was last seen wearing dark jeans and pink tie dye shirt in the Newport area of Boone County. She's described as being 5'3" tall and 105 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. If you have any information, please contact the Boone County Sheriff's Office at 3...

Deputies Seek Public's Help in Finding Missing WV Man Deputies Seek Public's Help in Finding Missing WV Man WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) - Have you seen this man? He is reported missing from southern West Virginia. According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Harley E. Mullins was last seen on Monday at his grandmother's house in Lindside, WV. Harley is described as 6'4" tall, about 180 lbs, and has brown hair, and blue eyes. He was last seen driving a white 2006 Mitsubishi Lancer bearing WV License plate 7ZD187. If anyone knows his whereabouts contact the Monroe Sheriff Depa...

Juvenile Missing Out of Southeast Ohio Juvenile Missing Out of Southeast Ohio Pike County Sheriff's Office PIKE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - Deputies are investigating a report of a missing child in Ohio. 16-year-old Carylon Whitt, of Meadow Run Road in Pike County, Ohio reportedly went missing from her home after 9 p.m. on Monday. She was last seen wearing a white tank top with feathers on it, and blue basketball shorts. She is described as having light brown hair, blue eyes, approximately 5'4" in height, and weighs about 110 pounds. If anyone has information about Carylon or her whereabo...

Deputies searching for missing juvenile from Boone County Deputies searching for missing juvenile from Boone County BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The Boone County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing juvenile. Raymond Scott Thompson, of Madison, is 14-years-old. If you see Thompson, you're asked to contact the Madison Police Department at 304-369-2762 or the 24 hour dispatch number at 304-369-9913.

Morgantown Police Search for Missing Juvenile Morgantown Police Search for Missing Juvenile The Morgantown Police Department has received a report of a missing juvenile. Abigail Arthur, 14, allegedly ran away from home on May 21, according to a press release. Arthur is said to have recent a history of similar behavior, according to officers. According to the press release, Arthur is a white female and is approximately 5 foot 2 inches and weighs about 140 pounds. Arthur was last seen with black hair with bright red highlights, but she may have colored her hair a...

UPDATE: Woman Missing Out of Fairmont Possibly in Hagerstown or Hedgesville areas UPDATE: Woman Missing Out of Fairmont Possibly in Hagerstown or Hedgesville areas A woman has been reported missing from Fairmont and may be in extreme danger, according to West Virginia State Police. UPDATE (5/22/17 2:35 PM) (WHAG): The search continues for a girl missing from Fairmont who's believed to possibly be in the Hagerstown or Hedgesville areas. State Police said 21-year-old Kara Jeffrey is believed to be in extreme danger. Jeffrey was last seen in Huntington on May 1 and is originally from the Huntington area. Her parents are pleading for her to come home, and troopers said it's possible that she's with a man that goes by the alias "Jeff Cooper...

UPDATE: Missing Morgantown Teen Found UPDATE: Missing Morgantown Teen Found The West Virginia State Police Department is searching for a missing teenager from Morgantown. Chandler Ray Lenhart, 17, was last seen in a dark colored Dodge Neon with an African American male near Eastgate Manor on February 14 around 9 p.m. He is described as 5'11, 179 lbs with blonde hair and blue eyes. According to family members, he was last seen wearing a blue Nike sweatshirt, blue jeans and cowboy boots. Anyone with information is asked to contact state po...