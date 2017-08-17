Man Arrested After Multiple Day Drug Pursuit in Nicholas County - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Man Arrested After Multiple Day Drug Pursuit in Nicholas County

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A man has been arrested after a multiple day drug pursuit in Nicholas County.

According to the Nicholas County Sheriff's Department, a traffic stop took place on a vehicle in the Mt. Lookout Rd. area of Nicholas County during the evening hours of Wednesday.

While attempting to stop the subject, he rammed the officer and fled the scene, driving though several citizens property causing damage before crashing into a tree.

The subject then fled on foot into the a wooded area. Deputies tracked him with a K-9, and after a brief period of tracking through dense terrain, deputies requested assistance of the closest available bloodhound.

The Raleigh County Sheriff Department sent a K-9 officer with a bloodhound tracking the subject deeper into the wooded area locating objects left behind by the suspect.

Nicholas County 911 received a tip stating the subject had forced entry into the citizens residence though a basement door and he had just left.

Officers responded to the residence locating items, left behind inside. A K-9 was then deployed to the location but lost the track.

Officers identified the suspect as Robert Steven Hicks, 46, of Fayette County.

In the early morning hours of Thursday, officers performed a search warrant at a separate residence believed to be in connection with the subject. Hicks had been staying for sometime at the residence.

Officers found around 73 ounces of cocaine, 4.5 grams of meth, marijuana as well as some pills.

While executing the search, a citizen called 911 stating a suspect showed up at their residence wanting a ride, and her husband gave him a ride. The citizen not knowing what was going on took him to the residence of search to drop him off.

Upon pulling in and seeing the cruisers the subject jumped out and fled on foot again.

While a helicopter from the State Aviation Unit was canvassing the area, Hicks ran out of a wooded area attempting to tackle officers.

The subject resisted numerous officers attempting to get Hicks into custody.

Hicks transported the subject to the Nicholas County Sheriff's Department. While transporting Hicks, he kicked a side glass out of the cruiser causing officers to pull over to further restrain Hicks.

This case is ongoing and remains under investigation by the Nicholas County Sheriff's office.

Sheriff William F. Nunley would like to thank Raleigh County Sheriff Department, Richwood Police Department, Summersville Police Department and the WV State Police for their assistance with the search and investigation.

