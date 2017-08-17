Crews help pigs after tractor-trailer breaks down in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Fire departments responded after a tractor-trailer hauling pigs broke down on I-64 near Malden this afternoon.

The incident occurred at 3 p.m.

According to crews on the scene, the truck was transporting pigs from Mike Reaves Livestock, a North Carolina business, when it broke down.

Fire departments assisted by spraying the pigs down with fire hoses in an effort to keep them cool.

Nearly 45,000 lbs of human donor pigs were inside.

Human donor pigs are bred for research involving organ transplants and human immune systems.

No injuries were reported and traffic is expected to be returning to normal.

Charleston and Malden Fire Departments assisted at the scene.