Safety Concerns Arise with Locally Distributed Eclipses Glasses

WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) - Some free solar eclipse viewing glasses distributed to the public, and believed to be safe for eclipse viewing, are being cautioned due to safety standards concerns.

According to a release, Appalachian Wireless recently distributed a limited number of free solar eclipse viewing glasses in stores throughout the region in an effort to help people enjoy the event.

Appalachian Wireless recommends in that release to not use the glasses and to discard them.

The company was led to believe that the glasses were safe for solar eclipse viewing.

However, like many others who have sold solar viewing glasses or distributed free glasses, Appalachian Wireless has now learned that the manufacturer cannot provide any documentation to certify compliance with recommended safety standards.

“Appalachian Wireless wanted to take part in the excitement of the eclipse and help people enjoy this rare experience,” said Ashley Litteral, Marketing Manager of Appalachian Wireless. “Our vendor initially led us to believe that the glasses were certified for solar eclipse viewing. As we learned more about the safety risks and asked for proof of compliance, the manufacturer could not provide it.”

Viewing the eclipse or the sun without the appropriate eye protection can result in loss of vision or permanent blindness.