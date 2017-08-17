New service offers one free movie a day in theaters for $9.95 a - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

New service offers one free movie a day in theaters for $9.95 a month

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – When people first hear about this, they think it’s a scam. However, it’s not.

MoviePass was created by Netflix co-founder, Mitch Lowe, and he wants to bring people back to the theaters.

When signing up for the service, you’re actually prompted to sign up for a debit card. However,it’s a debit card that is not linked to your bank account. It’s simply a way to pick up your tickets.

Sign up at: www.moviepass.com

