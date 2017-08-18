WVU awarded federal funding for acid mine drainage project - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

WVU awarded federal funding for acid mine drainage project

Posted: Updated:

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) - The U.S. Energy Department has selected West Virginia University for the second phase of research in a project that would recover rare earth elements from coal mine drainage.
    
U.S. Sens. Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin announced the $2.7 million grant Thursday.
    
The West Virginia senators say in a statement that the project uses acid mine drainage solids to recover rare earth elements and other useful materials.
    
WVU says rare earth elements have numerous applications and are used in devices such as cell phones, medical equipment and defense applications. The university says conventional recovery methods are difficult, expensive and generate large volumes of contaminated waste.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Kentucky city's Confederate statue yields warring petitions

    Kentucky city's Confederate statue yields warring petitions

    Friday, August 18 2017 3:44 AM EDT2017-08-18 07:44:18 GMT
    wkms.orgwkms.org

    The petition had amassed over 1,500 signatures as of Thursday afternoon.

    The petition had amassed over 1,500 signatures as of Thursday afternoon.

  • Road project at West Virginia airport is completed early

    Road project at West Virginia airport is completed early

    Friday, August 18 2017 3:40 AM EDT2017-08-18 07:40:16 GMT

    Airport Road is a state highway and the main access road to Yeager Airport.

    Airport Road is a state highway and the main access road to Yeager Airport.

  • Company constructing new coal mine in western Kentucky

    Company constructing new coal mine in western Kentucky

    Friday, August 18 2017 3:36 AM EDT2017-08-18 07:36:20 GMT

    There is a base of experienced workers in the area to draw from.

    There is a base of experienced workers in the area to draw from.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • 26 Felony Drug Warrants Issued in Drug Investigation in Fayette County

    26 Felony Drug Warrants Issued in Drug Investigation in Fayette County

    Wednesday, August 16 2017 7:02 PM EDT2017-08-16 23:02:20 GMT

    The Fayette County Sheriff's Office and the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force have obtained warrants for 26 individuals throughout Fayette County in connection with ongoing drug investigations. 

    The Fayette County Sheriff's Office and the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force have obtained warrants for 26 individuals throughout Fayette County in connection with ongoing drug investigations. 

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Officials "warn" people about Lizardmen activity during eclipse

    Officials "warn" people about Lizardmen activity during eclipse

    Thursday, August 17 2017 8:41 AM EDT2017-08-17 12:41:59 GMT
    nbc4i.comnbc4i.com

    The South Carolina Emergency Management Division tweeted a tongue-in-cheek warning August 9.

    The South Carolina Emergency Management Division tweeted a tongue-in-cheek warning August 9.

  • Oncoming Vehicle Causes School Bus Crash in Putnam County

    Oncoming Vehicle Causes School Bus Crash in Putnam County

    Thursday, August 17 2017 9:40 PM EDT2017-08-18 01:40:07 GMT
    Photo courtesy of Connie Sue Dickerson DouglasPhoto courtesy of Connie Sue Dickerson Douglas

    PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The wreck occurred along Heizer Creek Road outside of Poca near Heizer Creek Community Church Thursday. It is not known what caused the crash at this time, but dispatchers say that no injuries were reported. It is also not known if there were any students on board at the time of the crash. Today was the first day of public school in Putnam County. We will provide more information on th...

    PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The wreck occurred along Heizer Creek Road outside of Poca near Heizer Creek Community Church Thursday. It is not known what caused the crash at this time, but dispatchers say that no injuries were reported. It is also not known if there were any students on board at the time of the crash. Today was the first day of public school in Putnam County. We will provide more information on th...

  • Woman caught snorting cocaine off iPhone in parent pick-up line at middle school

    Woman caught snorting cocaine off iPhone in parent pick-up line at middle school

    Wednesday, August 16 2017 9:40 PM EDT2017-08-17 01:40:51 GMT
    WFLAWFLA
    LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman is facing drug charges after police caught her snorting cocaine off her iPhone in a Lee County middle school parent pick-up line. A school resource officer says he was on the second floor of Lexington Middle School in Fort Meyers when he spotted 39-year-old Christina Hester in her car in the parent pick-up line, chopping a white powdery substance on her iPhone screen with a credit card. He says he then saw Hester take a cut straw a...
    LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman is facing drug charges after police caught her snorting cocaine off her iPhone in a Lee County middle school parent pick-up line. A school resource officer says he was on the second floor of Lexington Middle School in Fort Meyers when he spotted 39-year-old Christina Hester in her car in the parent pick-up line, chopping a white powdery substance on her iPhone screen with a credit card. He says he then saw Hester take a cut straw a...
    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.