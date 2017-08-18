Kentucky city's Confederate statue yields warring petitions

More News More>>

New service offers one free movie a day in theaters for $9.95 a month New service offers one free movie a day in theaters for $9.95 a month LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – When people first hear about this, they think it’s a scam. However, it’s not. MoviePass was created by Netflix co-founder, Mitch Lowe, and he wants to bring people back to the theaters. When signing up for the service, you’re actually prompted to sign up for a debit card. However,it’s a debit card that is not linked to your bank account. It’s simply a way to pick up your tickets. Watch above to learn more about the service... LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – When people first hear about this, they think it’s a scam. However, it’s not. MoviePass was created by Netflix co-founder, Mitch Lowe, and he wants to bring people back to the theaters. When signing up for the service, you’re actually prompted to sign up for a debit card. However,it’s a debit card that is not linked to your bank account. It’s simply a way to pick up your tickets. Watch above to learn more about the service...

The Latest: Spanish police confirm at least 4 suspects dead The Latest: Spanish police confirm at least 4 suspects dead BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spanish police have confirmed that at least four terror suspects were shot and killed in a separate alleged terror attack south of Barcelona. Police tweeted that they “have shot down the perpetrators” in response to a terrorist attack. Spain’s public broadcaster, RTVE, reported that the suspects may have been carrying suicide explosive belts. The broadcaster said the suspects tried to carry out a similar attack to the one in Barc... BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spanish police have confirmed that at least four terror suspects were shot and killed in a separate alleged terror attack south of Barcelona. Police tweeted that they “have shot down the perpetrators” in response to a terrorist attack. Spain’s public broadcaster, RTVE, reported that the suspects may have been carrying suicide explosive belts. The broadcaster said the suspects tried to carry out a similar attack to the one in Barc...

Pelosi calls for removal of Confederate statues from Capitol Pelosi calls for removal of Confederate statues from Capitol Nancy Pelosi, Courtesy US Congress By KEVIN FREKING Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) - House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi called Thursday for the removal of Confederate statues from the U.S. Capitol as the contentious debate over the appropriateness of such memorials moved to the halls of Congress. Pelosi asked Speaker Paul Ryan to join Democrats in supporting legislation to remove the Confederate statues. The legislation can't pass without support from Republicans, who control both chambers of Congress. Pelosi said... By KEVIN FREKING Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) - House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi called Thursday for the removal of Confederate statues from the U.S. Capitol as the contentious debate over the appropriateness of such memorials moved to the halls of Congress. Pelosi asked Speaker Paul Ryan to join Democrats in supporting legislation to remove the Confederate statues. The legislation can't pass without support from Republicans, who control both chambers of Congress. Pelosi said...

3 arrested after drone drops phone, drugs in prison 3 arrested after drone drops phone, drugs in prison In this Feb. 13, 2014 file photo, a drone is demonstrated in Brigham City, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File) IONIA, Mich. (WOOD) — Three people were arrested Thursday for attempting to use a drone to sneak a cell phone and drugs into a prison. According to a Michigan Department of Corrections release, two corrections officers heard the done over the prison yard and began to investigate. While they did, the drone dropped two packages near a housing unit, officials said. Prison staff then contacted local police that responded and detained three people in a vehicle near the Richard A. H... IONIA, Mich. (WOOD) — Three people were arrested Thursday for attempting to use a drone to sneak a cell phone and drugs into a prison. According to a Michigan Department of Corrections release, two corrections officers heard the done over the prison yard and began to investigate. While they did, the drone dropped two packages near a housing unit, officials said. Prison staff then contacted local police that responded and detained three people in a vehicle near the Richard A. H...