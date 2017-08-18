Lucky lottery player wins big in Kentucky

A Kentucky Lottery player has won the top prize from Thursday's Lucky for Life drawing, winning $1000 a day for life, according to Kentucky Lottery officials.

The winning numbers on the ticket are:

37 – 36 – 31 – 17 – 12 with a Lucky Ball of 9.

No one has claimed the winnings yet.

The name of the retailer where the ticket was purchased has not been announced yet, however, lottery officials say the ticket was sold in Garrison, a small northeastern Kentucky town near Ashland. Lottery officials will execute a series of security measures at the retailer Friday morning. Once those precautions are complete, the name of the retailer will be released.

This is Kentucky’s second winner in the Lucky for Life game. The first winning ticket sold in Kentucky was in May at a retailer in Powell County.

The $1000 a day payout has a guaranteed minimum of 20 years, and would become part of a winner’s estate if they passed away before that time. The winner has 180 days from last night’s drawing to claim their prize at Kentucky Lottery headquarters in Louisville.

