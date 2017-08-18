Big catch! Drunken woman allegedly bites fisherman's line

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The wreck occurred along Heizer Creek Road outside of Poca near Heizer Creek Community Church Thursday. It is not known what caused the crash at this time, but dispatchers say that no injuries were reported. It is also not known if there were any students on board at the time of the crash. Today was the first day of public school in Putnam County. We will provide more information on th...

LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman is facing drug charges after police caught her snorting cocaine off her iPhone in a Lee County middle school parent pick-up line. A school resource officer says he was on the second floor of Lexington Middle School in Fort Meyers when he spotted 39-year-old Christina Hester in her car in the parent pick-up line, chopping a white powdery substance on her iPhone screen with a credit card. He says he then saw Hester take a cut straw a...

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The Boone County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing teen. Police say that 12-year-old Jada Breann Sloan ran away from home and was last seen wearing dark jeans and pink tie dye shirt in the Newport area of Boone County. She's described as being 5'3" tall and 105 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. If you have any information, please contact the Boone County Sheriff's Office at 3...

(WCMH) – If you received robocalls offering a free cruise, you could be eligible for up to $900 as part of a lawsuit settlement. The class action lawsuit claims Resort Marketing Group made illegal robocalls on behalf of Carnival, Royal Caribbean and Norwegian. The lawsuit claims those calls violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. The companies have settled the lawsuit and will pay up to $300 per call you received, to a maximum of $900. RMG has provided a list of phone...

A Kentucky Lottery player has won the top prize from Thursday's Lucky for Life drawing, winning $1000 a day for life, according to Kentucky Lottery officials. The winning numbers on the ticket are: 37 – 36 – 31 – 17 – 12 with a Lucky Ball of 9. No one has claimed the winnings yet. The name of the retailer where the ticket was purchased has not been announced yet, however, lottery officials say the ticket was sold in Garrison, a small northeastern Kent...