Mom charged after baby overdoses on heroin

YORKTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — A Delaware County, Indiana woman is facing charges after her 16-month-old son overdosed on heroin and had to be revived with naloxone.

It happened Wednesday night at a home on West Adaline Street in Yorktown.

The baby’s mother, 26-year-old Daisha Clark, faces several charges including neglect of a dependent, possession of a syringe, and reckless possession of paraphernalia.

According to court documents, Clark found her son with a small plastic bag in his mouth. That bag had a powdery substance in it, now believed to be heroin.

“You have the addict who chooses to take the drug…but then when people who don’t make that choice to take the drugs are impacted or hurt in some way, I think that’s angering,” said Eric Hoffman, Delaware County’s chief deputy prosecutor.

According to court documents, the baby was brought to the hospital by a cousin. That cousin said Clark didn’t want her son to go to the hospital after he became ill from ingesting drugs, she said he would be fine.

“It just makes me very sad. My child is 1-month-old, and I just look at him and he is so innocent, and it just makes me so sad when they are put in these situations that are so beyond their control,” said Alyssa Kreitl, a Yorktown mother.

She said she can’t imagine how anyone could put their child in danger like that.

“I have to hope that they don’t want to continue doing the things that they are doing and being in the problem that they’re in and I just wish they would reach out and get the help they need to get,” Kreitl said.

Unfortunately, prosecutors said, this likely isn’t the only child being placed in harm’s way due to drugs.

“I’m sure there are a lot that live in that horrible environment where they see their parents use heroin, abuse heroin, and they’re there for heroin deals,” Hoffman said.

A person at the home where the overdose happened declined to comment and asked for privacy.

