View the solar eclipse without buying the glasses

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) - Many stores are running out of glasses for viewing the solar eclipse, but you can still view the eclipse safely. Regular sunglasses, and even welders helmets won’t cut it if you’re looking to view the eclipse.

With the eclipse coming at peak playtime hours, parents are especially concerned that their children will damage their eyes.

“Young kids riding around on their bikes, doing their thing outside, playing in the yard, they don’t know any better”, says Tim Barry of Chicopee and father of 3 young kids. “They can be looking up and who knows what could happen. It could affect their eyes long term. We don’t know.”

Luckily, if you weren’t able to buy a pair of the special solar eclipse glasses, there’s another way you can make a NASA approved viewer using common household items.

All it takes is a cereal box, aluminum foil, paper, tape, a tack, and some scissors or a knife.

Trace the bottom of the box on a white piece of paper. Cut the piece of paper out and put it along the bottom of the inside of the cereal box. Seal the box with tape and make rectangular holes on the left and right sides. Cover the left side with aluminum foil and tape it in place. Put a small hole in the aluminum with the thumb tack.

When you’re going outside with your viewer to take a look at the solar eclipse, you’re going to have the sun facing your back.

Put your eye up to the hole on the right side. The sun will come through the aluminum foil and hit the white piece of paper inside the box and you’ll be able to safely view the entire eclipse.