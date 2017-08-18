Two arrested for armed robbery in Putnam County - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Two arrested for armed robbery in Putnam County

Posted: Updated:

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Deputies with the Putnam County Sheriff's Office have arrested two people in connection to an armed robbery in Poca, WV.

According to a criminal complaint, police arrested Nicholas Woodin, 26, of Nitro, and Markayla Stowers, 23, of St. Albans after receiving a report that they had robbed a man and stole his truck at gunpoint.

Police say that were dispatched to the Manila Creek Road area after a man flagged down a vehicle and said he had been robbed.

The victim told police that he had picked up Stowers and Woodin before being asked to drive to Manila Creek Road.

Then, Woodin brandished a pistol and fired at the vehicle, striking the door. 

The two suspects removed the victim from the vehicle, and then stole his money, wallet, and keys at gunpoint.

The victim also told police that they shot at him before stealing his vehicle and driving away.

They were later located by deputies who also recovered the stolen items. 

Woodin is being charged with armed robbery in the 1st degree, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, and wanton endangerment.

Stowers is being charged with armed robbery in the 1st degree and conspiracy.

They are being held at Western Regional Jail, and their bonds have not been set at this time.

  • Crime/CourtsCrime/CourtsMore>>

  • Two arrested for armed robbery in Putnam County

    Two arrested for armed robbery in Putnam County

    Friday, August 18 2017 12:14 PM EDT2017-08-18 16:14:07 GMT
    PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Deputies with the Putnam County Sheriff's Office have arrested two people in connection to an armed robbery in Poca, WV. According to a criminal complaint, police arrested Nicholas Woodin, 26, of Nitro, and Markayla Stowers, 23, of St. Albans after receiving a report that they had robbed a man and stole his truck at gunpoint. Police say that were dispatched to the Manila Creek Road area after a man flagged down a vehicle and said he had been robbed. The v...
    PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Deputies with the Putnam County Sheriff's Office have arrested two people in connection to an armed robbery in Poca, WV. According to a criminal complaint, police arrested Nicholas Woodin, 26, of Nitro, and Markayla Stowers, 23, of St. Albans after receiving a report that they had robbed a man and stole his truck at gunpoint. Police say that were dispatched to the Manila Creek Road area after a man flagged down a vehicle and said he had been robbed. The v...

  • Mom charged after baby overdoses on heroin

    Mom charged after baby overdoses on heroin

    Friday, August 18 2017 10:13 AM EDT2017-08-18 14:13:39 GMT

    A woman is facing charges after her 16-month-old son overdosed on heroin and had to be revived with naloxone.

    A woman is facing charges after her 16-month-old son overdosed on heroin and had to be revived with naloxone.

  • Man Arrested After Multiple Day Drug Pursuit in Nicholas County

    Man Arrested After Multiple Day Drug Pursuit in Nicholas County

    Thursday, August 17 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-08-17 20:11:42 GMT
    NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A man has been arrested after a multiple day drug pursuit in Nicholas County. According to the Nicholas County Sheriff's Department, a traffic stop took place on a vehicle in the Mt. Lookout Rd. area of Nicholas County during the evening hours of Wednesday. While attempting to stop the subject, he rammed the officer and fled the scene, driving though several citizens property causing damage before crashing into a tree. The subject then fled on...
    NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A man has been arrested after a multiple day drug pursuit in Nicholas County. According to the Nicholas County Sheriff's Department, a traffic stop took place on a vehicle in the Mt. Lookout Rd. area of Nicholas County during the evening hours of Wednesday. While attempting to stop the subject, he rammed the officer and fled the scene, driving though several citizens property causing damage before crashing into a tree. The subject then fled on...
    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • 26 Felony Drug Warrants Issued in Drug Investigation in Fayette County

    26 Felony Drug Warrants Issued in Drug Investigation in Fayette County

    Wednesday, August 16 2017 7:02 PM EDT2017-08-16 23:02:20 GMT

    The Fayette County Sheriff's Office and the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force have obtained warrants for 26 individuals throughout Fayette County in connection with ongoing drug investigations. 

    The Fayette County Sheriff's Office and the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force have obtained warrants for 26 individuals throughout Fayette County in connection with ongoing drug investigations. 

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Officials "warn" people about Lizardmen activity during eclipse

    Officials "warn" people about Lizardmen activity during eclipse

    Thursday, August 17 2017 8:41 AM EDT2017-08-17 12:41:59 GMT
    nbc4i.comnbc4i.com

    The South Carolina Emergency Management Division tweeted a tongue-in-cheek warning August 9.

    The South Carolina Emergency Management Division tweeted a tongue-in-cheek warning August 9.

  • Oncoming Vehicle Causes School Bus Crash in Putnam County

    Oncoming Vehicle Causes School Bus Crash in Putnam County

    Thursday, August 17 2017 9:40 PM EDT2017-08-18 01:40:07 GMT
    Photo courtesy of Connie Sue Dickerson DouglasPhoto courtesy of Connie Sue Dickerson Douglas

    PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The wreck occurred along Heizer Creek Road outside of Poca near Heizer Creek Community Church Thursday. It is not known what caused the crash at this time, but dispatchers say that no injuries were reported. It is also not known if there were any students on board at the time of the crash. Today was the first day of public school in Putnam County. We will provide more information on th...

    PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The wreck occurred along Heizer Creek Road outside of Poca near Heizer Creek Community Church Thursday. It is not known what caused the crash at this time, but dispatchers say that no injuries were reported. It is also not known if there were any students on board at the time of the crash. Today was the first day of public school in Putnam County. We will provide more information on th...

  • Woman caught snorting cocaine off iPhone in parent pick-up line at middle school

    Woman caught snorting cocaine off iPhone in parent pick-up line at middle school

    Wednesday, August 16 2017 9:40 PM EDT2017-08-17 01:40:51 GMT
    WFLAWFLA
    LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman is facing drug charges after police caught her snorting cocaine off her iPhone in a Lee County middle school parent pick-up line. A school resource officer says he was on the second floor of Lexington Middle School in Fort Meyers when he spotted 39-year-old Christina Hester in her car in the parent pick-up line, chopping a white powdery substance on her iPhone screen with a credit card. He says he then saw Hester take a cut straw a...
    LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman is facing drug charges after police caught her snorting cocaine off her iPhone in a Lee County middle school parent pick-up line. A school resource officer says he was on the second floor of Lexington Middle School in Fort Meyers when he spotted 39-year-old Christina Hester in her car in the parent pick-up line, chopping a white powdery substance on her iPhone screen with a credit card. He says he then saw Hester take a cut straw a...
    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.