Two arrested for armed robbery in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Deputies with the Putnam County Sheriff's Office have arrested two people in connection to an armed robbery in Poca, WV.

According to a criminal complaint, police arrested Nicholas Woodin, 26, of Nitro, and Markayla Stowers, 23, of St. Albans after receiving a report that they had robbed a man and stole his truck at gunpoint.

Police say that were dispatched to the Manila Creek Road area after a man flagged down a vehicle and said he had been robbed.

The victim told police that he had picked up Stowers and Woodin before being asked to drive to Manila Creek Road.

Then, Woodin brandished a pistol and fired at the vehicle, striking the door.

The two suspects removed the victim from the vehicle, and then stole his money, wallet, and keys at gunpoint.

The victim also told police that they shot at him before stealing his vehicle and driving away.

They were later located by deputies who also recovered the stolen items.

Woodin is being charged with armed robbery in the 1st degree, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, and wanton endangerment.

Stowers is being charged with armed robbery in the 1st degree and conspiracy.

They are being held at Western Regional Jail, and their bonds have not been set at this time.