Route 60 shut down due to accident in Kanawha County Route 60 shut down due to accident in Kanawha County © MGN Online KANAWHA COUNTY (WOWK) - Westbound lanes of Route 60 near Malden have been shut down due to a vehicle accident. Dispatchers say two vehicles were involved. One person was transported with unknown injuries. Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, Malden Fire Department, and Kanawha County EMS are responding. KANAWHA COUNTY (WOWK) - Westbound lanes of Route 60 near Malden have been shut down due to a vehicle accident. Dispatchers say two vehicles were involved. One person was transported with unknown injuries. Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, Malden Fire Department, and Kanawha County EMS are responding.

Tractor trailer accident shuts down I-77SB in Kanawha County Tractor trailer accident shuts down I-77SB in Kanawha County KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - All southbound lanes of I-77 near mile marker 80 in Cabin Creek have been shut down due to a tractor trailer accident. The accident happened just after 10 a.m. Dispatchers say that injuries are unknown at this time and it is unclear how many vehicles were involved. Kanawha County EMS and West Virginia State Police are on the scene. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you with the latest information. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - All southbound lanes of I-77 near mile marker 80 in Cabin Creek have been shut down due to a tractor trailer accident. The accident happened just after 10 a.m. Dispatchers say that injuries are unknown at this time and it is unclear how many vehicles were involved. Kanawha County EMS and West Virginia State Police are on the scene. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you with the latest information.

Oncoming Vehicle Causes School Bus Crash in Putnam County Oncoming Vehicle Causes School Bus Crash in Putnam County Photo courtesy of Connie Sue Dickerson Douglas PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The wreck occurred along Heizer Creek Road outside of Poca near Heizer Creek Community Church Thursday. It is not known what caused the crash at this time, but dispatchers say that no injuries were reported. It is also not known if there were any students on board at the time of the crash. Today was the first day of public school in Putnam County. We will provide more information on th... PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The wreck occurred along Heizer Creek Road outside of Poca near Heizer Creek Community Church Thursday. It is not known what caused the crash at this time, but dispatchers say that no injuries were reported. It is also not known if there were any students on board at the time of the crash. Today was the first day of public school in Putnam County. We will provide more information on th...

Safety Concerns Arise with Locally Distributed Eclipses Glasses Safety Concerns Arise with Locally Distributed Eclipses Glasses WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) - Some free solar eclipse viewing glasses distributed to the public, and believed to be safe for eclipse viewing, are being cautioned due to safety standards concerns. According to a release, Appalachian Wireless recently distributed a limited number of free solar eclipse viewing glasses in stores throughout the region in an effort to help people enjoy the event. Appalachian Wireless recommends in that release to not use the glasses and to discard them. Th... WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) - Some free solar eclipse viewing glasses distributed to the public, and believed to be safe for eclipse viewing, are being cautioned due to safety standards concerns. According to a release, Appalachian Wireless recently distributed a limited number of free solar eclipse viewing glasses in stores throughout the region in an effort to help people enjoy the event. Appalachian Wireless recommends in that release to not use the glasses and to discard them. Th...

Shooting Reported in Kanawha County Shooting Reported in Kanawha County KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - One person has been injured after a shooting in Kanawha County Wednesday night. The shooting was reported on the 700 block of Upper Midway Drive in Dunbar at just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night. At this time, dispatchers say that one person was injured in a home at that location. It is not known what the extent of injuries are to the individual at this time. The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office and Dunbar Police, along with Kanawha County Fire and EMS ... KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - One person has been injured after a shooting in Kanawha County Wednesday night. The shooting was reported on the 700 block of Upper Midway Drive in Dunbar at just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night. At this time, dispatchers say that one person was injured in a home at that location. It is not known what the extent of injuries are to the individual at this time. The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office and Dunbar Police, along with Kanawha County Fire and EMS ...

Deputies Seek Public's Help in Finding Missing WV Man Deputies Seek Public's Help in Finding Missing WV Man WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) - Have you seen this man? He is reported missing from southern West Virginia. According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Harley E. Mullins was last seen on Monday at his grandmother's house in Lindside, WV. Harley is described as 6'4" tall, about 180 lbs, and has brown hair, and blue eyes. He was last seen driving a white 2006 Mitsubishi Lancer bearing WV License plate 7ZD187. If anyone knows his whereabouts contact the Monroe Sheriff Depa... WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) - Have you seen this man? He is reported missing from southern West Virginia. According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Harley E. Mullins was last seen on Monday at his grandmother's house in Lindside, WV. Harley is described as 6'4" tall, about 180 lbs, and has brown hair, and blue eyes. He was last seen driving a white 2006 Mitsubishi Lancer bearing WV License plate 7ZD187. If anyone knows his whereabouts contact the Monroe Sheriff Depa...

Juvenile Missing Out of Southeast Ohio Juvenile Missing Out of Southeast Ohio Pike County Sheriff's Office PIKE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - Deputies are investigating a report of a missing child in Ohio. 16-year-old Carylon Whitt, of Meadow Run Road in Pike County, Ohio reportedly went missing from her home after 9 p.m. on Monday. She was last seen wearing a white tank top with feathers on it, and blue basketball shorts. She is described as having light brown hair, blue eyes, approximately 5'4" in height, and weighs about 110 pounds. If anyone has information about Carylon or her whereabo... PIKE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - Deputies are investigating a report of a missing child in Ohio. 16-year-old Carylon Whitt, of Meadow Run Road in Pike County, Ohio reportedly went missing from her home after 9 p.m. on Monday. She was last seen wearing a white tank top with feathers on it, and blue basketball shorts. She is described as having light brown hair, blue eyes, approximately 5'4" in height, and weighs about 110 pounds. If anyone has information about Carylon or her whereabo...