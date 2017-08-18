Route 60 shut down due to accident in Kanawha County

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The wreck occurred along Heizer Creek Road outside of Poca near Heizer Creek Community Church Thursday. It is not known what caused the crash at this time, but dispatchers say that no injuries were reported. It is also not known if there were any students on board at the time of the crash. Today was the first day of public school in Putnam County. We will provide more information on th...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - One person has been injured after a shooting in Kanawha County Wednesday night. The shooting was reported on the 700 block of Upper Midway Drive in Dunbar at just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night. At this time, dispatchers say that one person was injured in a home at that location. It is not known what the extent of injuries are to the individual at this time. The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office and Dunbar Police, along with Kanawha County Fire and EMS ...
PIKE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - Deputies are investigating a report of a missing child in Ohio. 16-year-old Carylon Whitt, of Meadow Run Road in Pike County, Ohio reportedly went missing from her home after 9 p.m. on Monday. She was last seen wearing a white tank top with feathers on it, and blue basketball shorts. She is described as having light brown hair, blue eyes, approximately 5'4" in height, and weighs about 110 pounds. If anyone has information about Carylon or her whereabo...
Investigators say an Ohio teenager was electrocuted and fell about 30 feet to the ground after climbing a transmission tower supporting high-voltage power lines.
The Fayette County Sheriff's Office and the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force have obtained warrants for 26 individuals throughout Fayette County in connection with ongoing drug investigations.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
The South Carolina Emergency Management Division tweeted a tongue-in-cheek warning August 9.
It wasn't exactly the catch he was hoping for while fishing. Instead, deputies say a drunken 22-year-old woman cursed at him before swimming up to his fishing line, biting it and swimming away with the rigging.
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The Boone County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing teen. Police say that 12-year-old Jada Breann Sloan ran away from home and was last seen wearing dark jeans and pink tie dye shirt in the Newport area of Boone County. She's described as being 5'3" tall and 105 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. If you have any information, please contact the Boone County Sheriff's Office at 3...
News of Flair’s illness first began circulating on Monday.
A woman is facing charges after her 16-month-old son overdosed on heroin and had to be revived with naloxone.
