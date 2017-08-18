White House strategist Steve Bannon is out

His remarks were welcomed by former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke, who tweeted: "Thank you President Trump for your honesty & courage to tell the truth."

His remarks were welcomed by former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke, who tweeted: "Thank you President Trump for your honesty & courage to tell the truth."

For years State Senator Joe Schiavoni has been trying to get legislation passed that holds online charter schools accountable. He isn’t the only one; House District 37 Representative Kristina Roegner has been doing the same.

For years State Senator Joe Schiavoni has been trying to get legislation passed that holds online charter schools accountable. He isn’t the only one; House District 37 Representative Kristina Roegner has been doing the same.

WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) - Vice President Mike Pence is expected to make a visit to the Mountain State at the end of the month. According to a spokesperson for the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce, Vice President Pence will be addressing the Annual Meeting and Business Summit for the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce on August 30th at the Greenbrier The West Virginia Chamber Annual Meeting and Business Summit is the largest gathering of business, industry, financial, and pol...