Over 1k student-issued iPads are unaccounted for

The Kanawha County Board of Education has not recovered more than 1,000 iPads over the past 3 school years.
Ohio University will allow beer sales during football games starting this season.
Students in at least one West Virginia county will be allowed to get out of school early to watch next week's solar eclipse.
When it comes to back to school shopping, many parents struggle not to break the bank. With websites like Thred Up and eBay becoming more and more popular, second-hand clothing and thrift shopping is on the rise. We wanted to see what one popular local thrift store had to offer, and, we were not disappointed.
If you are like many parents, you may still be scrambling to finish that last minute shopping before your child returns to the classroom. Let us help ease your back to school blues with the inside scoop on how one local mom's shopping strategies will save you time and money.
They are a device that can help save a life during cardiac emergencies, automated external defibrillators or AED's. They are frequently located in shopping centers, airports and other public places. But after suffering a loss of a child a Putnam County family started working to get the devices in area schools as well. Mary Kuhl and her husband started the Maura Rae Kuhl AED Foundation to raise money to pay for the devices. Right now they are working with Cabell County Sc...
Back to school is right around the corner, and that means it's time to start getting ready. West Virginia is strict when it comes to vaccinating your children. They're even specific when it come to age groups.
Jordan is about to start his first year in Pre-K, and he is excited about the new experiences awaiting him. But Mom Corena Maiden has a little anxiety after visiting her son's new classroom.
The Kanawha County Public Library wants to give the community a chance to safely view the eclipse on August 21st. 2017.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia health and education officials say immunizations for children are available at more than 380 Vaccines for Children provider locations, including local health departments. They say uninsured or underinsured children can get free vaccinations at those sites. Routine childhood vaccines protect against 14 diseases including diphtheria, hepatitis A, hepatitis B, influenza, measles, rotavirus, haemophilus influen
The Fayette County Sheriff's Office and the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force have obtained warrants for 26 individuals throughout Fayette County in connection with ongoing drug investigations.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
The South Carolina Emergency Management Division tweeted a tongue-in-cheek warning August 9.
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The wreck occurred along Heizer Creek Road outside of Poca near Heizer Creek Community Church Thursday. It is not known what caused the crash at this time, but dispatchers say that no injuries were reported. It is also not known if there were any students on board at the time of the crash. Today was the first day of public school in Putnam County. We will provide more information on th...
Many stores are running out of glasses for viewing the solar eclipse, but you can still view the eclipse safely. Regular sunglasses, and even welders helmets won’t cut it if you’re looking to view the eclipse.
It wasn't exactly the catch he was hoping for while fishing. Instead, deputies say a drunken 22-year-old woman cursed at him before swimming up to his fishing line, biting it and swimming away with the rigging.
Stay with 13 News for the latest on this story.
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The Boone County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing teen. Police say that 12-year-old Jada Breann Sloan ran away from home and was last seen wearing dark jeans and pink tie dye shirt in the Newport area of Boone County. She's described as being 5'3" tall and 105 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. If you have any information, please contact the Boone County Sheriff's Office at 3...
News of Flair’s illness first began circulating on Monday.
A woman is facing charges after her 16-month-old son overdosed on heroin and had to be revived with naloxone.
A woman is facing charges after her 16-month-old son overdosed on heroin and had to be revived with naloxone.