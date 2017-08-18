Over 1k student-issued iPads are unaccounted for - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Over 1k student-issued iPads are unaccounted for

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) - About 1,000 iPad tablet computers have not been recovered by a school system in West Virginia over the past three school years.
    
The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the Kanawha County Board of Education learned Thursday that 1,269 out of just over 15,000 iPads were not recovered. Officials say the county sees about a 2.8 percent annual loss, with the largest source coming from student transfers.
    
The school system's technology director Leah Sparks says the number should decrease as students continue to turn in tablets.
    
She says starting this year, the tablets will include a new feature allowing the county to pinpoint the location of the device. Eventually, the location of the missing tablets will be given to authorities.
    
Information from: The Charleston Gazette-Mail, http://wvgazettemail.com.

