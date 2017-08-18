Cops: Mom burned son, put him on leash, locked him in cage

Two arrested for armed robbery in Putnam County Two arrested for armed robbery in Putnam County PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Deputies with the Putnam County Sheriff's Office have arrested two people in connection to an armed robbery in Poca, WV. According to a criminal complaint, police arrested Nicholas Woodin, 26, of Nitro, and Markayla Stowers, 23, of St. Albans after receiving a report that they had robbed a man and stole his truck at gunpoint. Police say that were dispatched to the Manila Creek Road area after a man flagged down a vehicle and said he had been robbed. The v... PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Deputies with the Putnam County Sheriff's Office have arrested two people in connection to an armed robbery in Poca, WV. According to a criminal complaint, police arrested Nicholas Woodin, 26, of Nitro, and Markayla Stowers, 23, of St. Albans after receiving a report that they had robbed a man and stole his truck at gunpoint. Police say that were dispatched to the Manila Creek Road area after a man flagged down a vehicle and said he had been robbed. The v...

Man Arrested After Multiple Day Drug Pursuit in Nicholas County NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A man has been arrested after a multiple day drug pursuit in Nicholas County. According to the Nicholas County Sheriff's Department, a traffic stop took place on a vehicle in the Mt. Lookout Rd. area of Nicholas County during the evening hours of Wednesday. While attempting to stop the subject, he rammed the officer and fled the scene, driving though several citizens property causing damage before crashing into a tree. The subject then fled on...

Van plows into Barcelona crowd in attack; Media say 13 dead BARCELONA, Spain (AP) -- A white van jumped the sidewalk Thursday in Barcelona's historic Las Ramblas district, crashing into a summer crowd of residents and tourists and injuring several people, police said. In a photograph shown by public broadcaster RTVE, three people were lying on the ground in the street of the northern Spanish city Thursday afternoon, apparently being helped by police and others. Other videos showed five people down and recorded people screaming as they fled th...

Ohio man charged in young son's fatal overdose HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio man has been charged criminally for what authorities say was the fatal overdose of his 1-year-old son. Thirty-three-year-old Dorrico Brown, of Trenton in southwest Ohio, was arrested and jailed Wednesday after being indicted on involuntary manslaughter and child endangering charges in the death of Dorrico Brown Jr. Authorities say Brown called 911 in May after finding his son on a bed not breathing. The toddler was ...

Man Arrested After Standoff with Deputies in Ohio Mugshot courtesy of ohio.arrests.org VINTON COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - One man has been arrested for Domestic Violence and Felonious Assault against a law enforcement officer after standoff in Vinton County, Ohio. At just before 11 a.m. Wednesday, a call was received from an individual in Hamden, OH, stating that Charles Waters, age 59 of Hamden, had been with the caller and was "going crazy and tearing things up", but had left the residence. After several minutes of searching, Waters was located back at the...