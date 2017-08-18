First Stand-Alone WV Store Offering Industrial Hemp-Derived Prod - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

First Stand-Alone WV Store Offering Industrial Hemp-Derived Products Opens this Weekend

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK) - A new business opens its doors this weekend in Kanawha County.

On Saturday, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., Appalachian Cannabis Company is holding a grand opening of West Virginia's first stand-alone store offering a full line of industrial hemp-derived CBD products.

According to a release, all products contain NO THC and are 100% sourced from hemp.

Appalachian Cannabis Company is located at 130 Goff Mountain Road, Cross lanes (across from Bojangles).

Featured products include CBD tinctures, capsules, gummies, concentrates, lotions, salves, vape products and much, much more!

Expected to be in attendance are West Virginia’s own Senator Richard Ojeda, Delegate Jeff Eldrige, and Delegate Mike Pushkin. 

