"Inside West Virginia Politics" Visits the West Virginia State Fair

State Fairs are known for their fun and food, and the memories they create. "I grew up coming to the State Fair. My mom and dad, we'd come up and camp here when I was a little girl," said State Sen. Sue Cline, (R) Wyoming. But the West Virginia State Fair is also big business. It's main goal is to promote the agriculture industry in the Mountain State, and to increase sales of homegrown products. "The Country Store is showcasing all the great products, particularly v...
The Monroe County Commission received a letter from Sheriff Sean Crosier announcing his intent to resign on Sept. 4, 2017.
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has announced that Nick Casey will no longer be serving as his Chief of Staff.
It has been just over a week since Governor Jim Justice decided to switch political parties. House Minority Leader Delegate Tim Miley said he is not surprised by the decision. After talking with his colleagues on both sides of the aisle, there are many concerns among state lawmakers. One of those concerns, whether businesses will want to move into the state with the current economic climate. "We haven't raised taxes or revenue in a long long time and the price...
The Fayette County Sheriff's Office and the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force have obtained warrants for 26 individuals throughout Fayette County in connection with ongoing drug investigations.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
The Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department has confirmed that there are two confirmed cases of viral meningitis in the area.
Three people have been injured after a barge and a recreational boat collided in Kanawha County Friday night.
Many stores are running out of glasses for viewing the solar eclipse, but you can still view the eclipse safely. Regular sunglasses, and even welders helmets won’t cut it if you’re looking to view the eclipse.
A West Virginia office that has supervised sex offenders for nearly a decade will end.
The South Carolina Emergency Management Division tweeted a tongue-in-cheek warning August 9.
