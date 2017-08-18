"Inside West Virginia Politics" Visits the West Virginia State F - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

"Inside West Virginia Politics" Visits the West Virginia State Fair

State Fairs are known for their fun and food, and the memories they create.

"I grew up coming to the State Fair. My mom and dad, we'd come up and camp here when I was a little girl," said State Sen. Sue Cline, (R) Wyoming.

But the West Virginia State Fair is also big business. It's main goal is to promote the agriculture industry in the Mountain State, and to increase sales of homegrown products.

"The Country Store is showcasing all the great products, particularly value added products, of agricultural products here in West Virginia. So you come to The Country Store, everything you see is made in West Virginia," said Kent Leonhardt, (R) WV Agriculture Commissioner.

And this Sunday on "Inside West Virginia Politics" we will talk with lawmakers about how to create and promote even more agricultural business and new jobs in the Mountain State.

"Oh I think it's one of those diverse futures of our state. You know it's part of our state seal, our state flag, is agriculture. And I think we need to continue to emphasize that in a big way. Where you can make a living in agriculture, not just go to the Farmer's Market, but make a living in agriculture," said State Sen. Ron Miller, (D) Greenbrier.

Thursday was the annual "Governor's Day" and the state Fair, and many politicians from across the state were there.

"the bottom line, we are having lots of fun at the West Virginia State fair, but we are talking politics and agriculture this Sunday on 'Inside West Virginia Politics,'" said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.

