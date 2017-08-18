Woman Missing Out of Kentucky - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Woman Missing Out of Kentucky

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
LEXINGTON, KY (WOWK) - A woman is reported missing out of Lexington, Kentucky. According to a release by the Martin County Sheriff's Department, Mary Parsons, 24, was last seen in the Lexington area of Kentucky.

She is described as being 5'4" in height, weighs around 125 pounds, and has green eyes and long brown hair.

If anyone has any information as to the whereabouts of this person, please contact the Martin County Sheriff's Department at 606-298-2828.

