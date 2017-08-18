Judge Reverses State Ruling, Favors Nicholas County School Consolidation

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - On Friday afternoon, Judge Bloom ruled in favor of the Nicholas County School Board's consolidation plan, saying that the West Virginia State Board of Education overstepped its authority.

Bloom entered his ruling in a paper filing Friday.

Richwood Mayor Bob Baber says that the ruling is "predictable, cold, and calculated. The judge has ruled in favor of legal looting against the folks of Richwood."

"The WV BOE's next regularly scheduled meeting will take place on August 24. I anticipate the board will reflect on Judge Bloom's ruling and provide an update regarding next steps thereafter," said Kristin Anderson, Executive Director of Communications for the WV Board of Education.

We will continue to update this story with information on soon as we receive.