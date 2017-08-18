UPDATE: Supreme Court Grants Stay in Nicholas County School Consolidation Plan

Judge Duke Bloom ruled to deny the West Virginia Board of Education's request to stay his ruling while appealing the case to the state Supreme Court. Instead Judge Bloom said the state board must approve the Nicholas County consolidation plan by the end of their meeting Friday. Otherwise, the WVBOE can pay a bond of $130-million
Judge Duke Bloom ruled to deny the West Virginia Board of Education's request to stay his ruling while appealing the case to the state Supreme Court. Instead Judge Bloom said the state board must approve the Nicholas County consolidation plan by the end of their meeting Friday. Otherwise, the WVBOE can pay a bond of $130-million
ESPN distanced itself from anchor Jemele Hill's tweets one day after she called President Donald Trump "a white supremacist" and "a bigot."
ESPN distanced itself from anchor Jemele Hill's tweets one day after she called President Donald Trump "a white supremacist" and "a bigot."
An economic rejuvenation could be in the works for eastern Kanawha County. An Eastern Kanawha County Economic Summit took place Tuesday in Belle, featuring several speakers to inform the community on actions they can take to improve the area's attractiveness to businesses. WV Division of Commerce Secretary Woody Thrasher says the Justice Administration is looking to attract business in a different way - offering job training, tax breaks or forgivable...
An economic rejuvenation could be in the works for eastern Kanawha County. An Eastern Kanawha County Economic Summit took place Tuesday in Belle, featuring several speakers to inform the community on actions they can take to improve the area's attractiveness to businesses. WV Division of Commerce Secretary Woody Thrasher says the Justice Administration is looking to attract business in a different way - offering job training, tax breaks or forgivable...
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and Marshall University have partnered to expand a program aimed at sharing drug abuse prevention information with eighth grade students in West Virginia. The initiative, launched in March, now involves Marshall University’s School of Nursing and three programs at two other universities.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and Marshall University have partnered to expand a program aimed at sharing drug abuse prevention information with eighth grade students in West Virginia. The initiative, launched in March, now involves Marshall University’s School of Nursing and three programs at two other universities.
Am Arrest Has Been Made In The Fatal Hit and Run in Logan County.
Am Arrest Has Been Made In The Fatal Hit and Run in Logan County.
Apple is expected to sell its fanciest iPhone yet for $1,000, crossing into a new financial frontier that will test how much consumers are willing to pay for a device that’s become an indispensable part of modern life.
Apple is expected to sell its fanciest iPhone yet for $1,000, crossing into a new financial frontier that will test how much consumers are willing to pay for a device that’s become an indispensable part of modern life.
Netflix released a documentary about the opioid epidemic in Huntington, West Virginia today.
Netflix released a documentary about the opioid epidemic in Huntington, West Virginia today.
Judge Duke Bloom ruled to deny the West Virginia Board of Education's request to stay his ruling while appealing the case to the state Supreme Court. Instead Judge Bloom said the state board must approve the Nicholas County consolidation plan by the end of their meeting Friday. Otherwise, the WVBOE can pay a bond of $130-million
Judge Duke Bloom ruled to deny the West Virginia Board of Education's request to stay his ruling while appealing the case to the state Supreme Court. Instead Judge Bloom said the state board must approve the Nicholas County consolidation plan by the end of their meeting Friday. Otherwise, the WVBOE can pay a bond of $130-million
The West Virginia Board of Education has proposed lowering some requirements to become a public school teacher.
The West Virginia Board of Education has proposed lowering some requirements to become a public school teacher.
According to the Nitro Police Department, a teacher at Nitro High School passed away at her home overnight.
According to the Nitro Police Department, a teacher at Nitro High School passed away at her home overnight.
An Ohio bus driver has been placed on leave following allegations he was speeding and texting while driving a bus without students on it.
An Ohio bus driver has been placed on leave following allegations he was speeding and texting while driving a bus without students on it.
Boone County, WV (WOWK) - Two employees have plead guilty to embezzlement after stealing tens of thousands of dollars from Boone County Schools. The West Virginia State Police Boone County Detachment tells 13 News that Transportation Director Bryan Jarrell and mechanic Tracy Harvey pleaded guilty to embezzlement charges earlier this morning. RELATED STORY: Two Boone County Schools Employees Arrested for Embezzlement Troopers believe the amount of money embezzled could total nearly ...
Boone County, WV (WOWK) - Two employees have plead guilty to embezzlement after stealing tens of thousands of dollars from Boone County Schools. The West Virginia State Police Boone County Detachment tells 13 News that Transportation Director Bryan Jarrell and mechanic Tracy Harvey pleaded guilty to embezzlement charges earlier this morning. RELATED STORY: Two Boone County Schools Employees Arrested for Embezzlement Troopers believe the amount of money embezzled could total nearly ...
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Deputies have arrested a Logan High School teacher after she allegedly sent nude photos of herself to several male students. According to a release from the Logan County Sheriff's Department, Tracy Miller, was arrested today and arraigned at the Logan County Magistrate Court. Police say that the administration was aware of the photos after a student said that they had the illicit photos on their cell phone. Miller admitted to sending nude photos to p...
Deputies have arrested a Logan High School teacher after she allegedly sent nude photos of herself to several male students.
Elevated levels of mold were found in several Capital High School classrooms this afternoon.
Elevated levels of mold were found in several Capital High School classrooms this afternoon.
Back to school is right around the corner, and that means it's time to start getting ready. West Virginia is strict when it comes to vaccinating your children. They're even specific when it come to age groups.
Back to school is right around the corner, and that means it's time to start getting ready. West Virginia is strict when it comes to vaccinating your children. They're even specific when it come to age groups.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Police have arrested a suspect after a traffic violation turned into a chase earlier this morning. According to a release, a Charleston Police Officer attempted to stop a vehicle after it failed to come to a halt at a stop sign near Mary C. Snow Elementary. The officer pursued the vehicle through the city's west side into North Charleston where the vehicle turned onto a dead-end street. The driver and two passengers fled the vehicle were followed...
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Police have arrested a suspect after a traffic violation turned into a chase earlier this morning. According to a release, a Charleston Police Officer attempted to stop a vehicle after it failed to come to a halt at a stop sign near Mary C. Snow Elementary. The officer pursued the vehicle through the city's west side into North Charleston where the vehicle turned onto a dead-end street. The driver and two passengers fled the vehicle were followed...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - Police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a bank robbery in Athens County, OH. According to a release, the robbery occurred just after noon today at the Hocking Valley Bank in The Plains, OH. The Athens County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying the suspect. If you have any information regarding the identity or whereabouts of the suspect, or vehicle information pictured in the attached photographs, you'...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - Police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a bank robbery in Athens County, OH. According to a release, the robbery occurred just after noon today at the Hocking Valley Bank in The Plains, OH. The Athens County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying the suspect. If you have any information regarding the identity or whereabouts of the suspect, or vehicle information pictured in the attached photographs, you'...
Judge Duke Bloom ruled to deny the West Virginia Board of Education's request to stay his ruling while appealing the case to the state Supreme Court. Instead Judge Bloom said the state board must approve the Nicholas County consolidation plan by the end of their meeting Friday. Otherwise, the WVBOE can pay a bond of $130-million
Judge Duke Bloom ruled to deny the West Virginia Board of Education's request to stay his ruling while appealing the case to the state Supreme Court. Instead Judge Bloom said the state board must approve the Nicholas County consolidation plan by the end of their meeting Friday. Otherwise, the WVBOE can pay a bond of $130-million
Convicted murderer Gary Otte, 45, was executed Wednesday morning in Lucasville with a lethal combination of three drugs. On Tuesday night, Otte was served his final meal.
Convicted murderer Gary Otte, 45, was executed Wednesday morning in Lucasville with a lethal combination of three drugs. On Tuesday night, Otte was served his final meal.
A Charleston man is dead after police responded to a domestic violence call Tuesday afternoon.
A Charleston man is dead after police responded to a domestic violence call Tuesday afternoon.
Ohio has executed a man convicted of killing two people in back-to-back robberies in Ohio in 1992.
Ohio has executed a man convicted of killing two people in back-to-back robberies in Ohio in 1992.
A woman kept two of her five young children in makeshift cages and all of them lived in a home full of trash, rotting food and fleas, authorities said.
A woman kept two of her five young children in makeshift cages and all of them lived in a home full of trash, rotting food and fleas, authorities said.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol seized 29 grams of blue meth during a traffic stop in Jackson County, Ohio.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol seized 29 grams of blue meth during a traffic stop in Jackson County, Ohio.
A man was charged with DUI and criminal mischief after his truck flipped and struck a gas line in Johnson County, Kentucky.
A man was charged with DUI and criminal mischief after his truck flipped and struck a gas line in Johnson County, Kentucky.
Am Arrest Has Been Made In The Fatal Hit and Run in Logan County.
Am Arrest Has Been Made In The Fatal Hit and Run in Logan County.
Judge Duke Bloom ruled to deny the West Virginia Board of Education's request to stay his ruling while appealing the case to the state Supreme Court. Instead Judge Bloom said the state board must approve the Nicholas County consolidation plan by the end of their meeting Friday. Otherwise, the WVBOE can pay a bond of $130-million
Judge Duke Bloom ruled to deny the West Virginia Board of Education's request to stay his ruling while appealing the case to the state Supreme Court. Instead Judge Bloom said the state board must approve the Nicholas County consolidation plan by the end of their meeting Friday. Otherwise, the WVBOE can pay a bond of $130-million
In West Virginia, there are 37,000 people living with Alzheimer's. Saturday dozens walked to end Alzheimer's. Huntington hosted family and friends of those impacted by the disease, who are raising money to fight back. 13 News met with with a very special 5-year-old who raised $400 at her lemonade stand, and donated the money in memory of her Nana.
In West Virginia, there are 37,000 people living with Alzheimer's. Saturday dozens walked to end Alzheimer's. Huntington hosted family and friends of those impacted by the disease, who are raising money to fight back. 13 News met with with a very special 5-year-old who raised $400 at her lemonade stand, and donated the money in memory of her Nana.
Marching 20 miles across every state capital in the U.S. for a good cause. Monday night veterans and military supporters ended their 7-hour march at the capitol grounds, building community for our active and retired warriors. The Capital Tour is marching, or rucking, through 50 states raising money for Operation Enduring Warrior. Danny Stokes is a 23-year vet of the U.S. Army. He led the group Monday through Charleston.
Marching 20 miles across every state capital in the U.S. for a good cause. Monday night veterans and military supporters ended their 7-hour march at the capitol grounds, building community for our active and retired warriors. The Capital Tour is marching, or rucking, through 50 states raising money for Operation Enduring Warrior. Danny Stokes is a 23-year vet of the U.S. Army. He led the group Monday through Charleston.
The city's new police chief is announcing two new initiatives in his first full week on the job. Chief Steve Cooper plans to take six officers, currently serving a walking beat or bike cop, and move them to a hybrid officer position. Hybrid officers will serve the Downtown Business District, Elk City, Five Corners and lower West Side. Chief Cooper said hybrid officers will bike around these areas, speaking with local business owners and employees.
The city's new police chief is announcing two new initiatives in his first full week on the job. Chief Steve Cooper plans to take six officers, currently serving a walking beat or bike cop, and move them to a hybrid officer position. Hybrid officers will serve the Downtown Business District, Elk City, Five Corners and lower West Side. Chief Cooper said hybrid officers will bike around these areas, speaking with local business owners and employees.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
The Charleston Police Department arrested nine people during a prostitution sting on Charleston’s West Side.
The Charleston Police Department arrested nine people during a prostitution sting on Charleston’s West Side.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
A woman kept two of her five young children in makeshift cages and all of them lived in a home full of trash, rotting food and fleas, authorities said.
A woman kept two of her five young children in makeshift cages and all of them lived in a home full of trash, rotting food and fleas, authorities said.
Teenagers taunted an 8-year-old biracial boy with racial slurs and then pushed him off of a picnic table with a rope around his neck, injuring him, the boy’s family said.
Teenagers taunted an 8-year-old biracial boy with racial slurs and then pushed him off of a picnic table with a rope around his neck, injuring him, the boy’s family said.
A Charleston man is dead after police responded to a domestic violence call Tuesday afternoon.
A Charleston man is dead after police responded to a domestic violence call Tuesday afternoon.
Convicted murderer Gary Otte, 45, was executed Wednesday morning in Lucasville with a lethal combination of three drugs. On Tuesday night, Otte was served his final meal.
Convicted murderer Gary Otte, 45, was executed Wednesday morning in Lucasville with a lethal combination of three drugs. On Tuesday night, Otte was served his final meal.
Authorities in Ohio say a tractor-trailer ran through a red light and struck a car, killing a couple and their three-year-old daughter.
Authorities in Ohio say a tractor-trailer ran through a red light and struck a car, killing a couple and their three-year-old daughter.
Netflix released a documentary about the opioid epidemic in Huntington, West Virginia today.
Netflix released a documentary about the opioid epidemic in Huntington, West Virginia today.
Five people have died in a Florida nursing home that had lost power after Hurricane Irma roared through the state.
Five people have died in a Florida nursing home that had lost power after Hurricane Irma roared through the state.
Emergency crews are heading to the scene of a tractor trailer fire on Interstate 77. Dispatchers said the wreck is in the Southbound lane near mile marker 18 between the Athens and Camp Creek exits.
Emergency crews are heading to the scene of a tractor trailer fire on Interstate 77. Dispatchers said the wreck is in the Southbound lane near mile marker 18 between the Athens and Camp Creek exits.
An Ohio police officer suspected of assaulting two women with a sex toy during an illegal traffic stop has pleaded guilty to charges including gross sexual imposition.
An Ohio police officer suspected of assaulting two women with a sex toy during an illegal traffic stop has pleaded guilty to charges including gross sexual imposition.