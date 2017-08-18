West Virginia Board of Education appeals Nicholas County School Consolidation Ruling to State Supreme Court

UPDATE (8/24/17 11:50 AM):

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - The West Virginia Board of Education has voted to appeal Judge Bloom's decision to the State Supreme Court.

Everyone voted to appeal except for one member who abstained.

The WVBE issued the following statement:

“From the beginning of evaluating Nicholas County’s proposed CEFP amendment, the WVBE has focused on the best interest of all students in the county. Our decision was based on what we thought was right and within our constitutional authority as members of the State Board of Education. As such, the WVBE has decided to appeal Judge Bloom’s ruling to the West Virginia Supreme Court.”

Judge Bloom ruled on Friday that the West Virginia Board of Education must approve Nicholas County's consolidation plan.

UPDATE:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - A Judge's ruling could change the future of county and state Board of Education interactions. Kanawha County Judge Duke Bloom ruled the state acted in an arbitrary and capricious manner in denying the Nicholas County Board of Education's request to alter its CEFP and consolidate the district. Judge Bloom also stated the state is compelled to approved the Nicholas County plan.

Judge Bloom was tasked with deciding whether the West Virginia Board of Education (WV BOE) rejected the CEFP based on criteria beyond what is required by state law, or if the state has the authority to reject the CEFP if it's in the best interest of students.

The new consolidated campus would cost about $130,000,000 to be paid for with FEMA and state money. The Nicholas County BOE followed the necessary steps before a unanimous vote to approve consolidation and move forward with a new campus. However, in two WV BOE hearings, Nicholas County was denied their request for the reconfiguration.

"During the meeting members of the WVBE asked multiple, detailed questions of speakers regarding various topics including, but not limited to, site selection and site availability for school construction, increased travel time to the proposed consolidated schools, availability of extracurricular activities, plans for dealing with possible student behavioral and attendance problems, impact on the on the affected communities, the availability of FEMA monies for various options and the issues and deadlines associated with the FEMA monies, teacher personnel, and impact on students, " Judge Bloom's ruling read. He argues that these elements go above and beyond what is required of a county when asking the state to consolidate schools.

Judge Bloom's Final Order explains that West Virginia code gives the WVBOE the power to enforce policies created to consolidate schools, in this case Policy 6204. But once that policy was created, Judge Bloom argues that the state cannot then add more requirements that are not specifically outlined in the policy.

"In other words, the NCBOE followed the duly promulgated rules of the State Board for school consolidations and closings. However the State Board rejected the CEFP amendment based upon various, subjective factors not set forth in Policy 6204," Judge Bloom's ruling states.

"... the State Board relied upon arbitrary criteria that the Legislature did not intend them to consider under West Virginia code..." Bloom added.

Judge Bloom pointed to several specific areas where the WVBOE asked the NCBOE to consider criteria beyond what is outlined in Policy 6204, "Here, once more, the WVBE usurped the NCBOE's judgment regarding school configurations."

The WVBE will discuss the litigation at a meeting Thursday. Stay with 13 News for the latest.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - On Friday afternoon, Judge Bloom ruled in favor of the Nicholas County School Board's consolidation plan, saying that the West Virginia State Board of Education overstepped its authority.

Bloom entered his ruling in a paper filing Friday.

Richwood Mayor Bob Baber says that the ruling is "predictable, cold, and calculated. The judge has ruled in favor of legal looting against the folks of Richwood."

"The WV BOE's next regularly scheduled meeting will take place on August 24. I anticipate the board will reflect on Judge Bloom's ruling and provide an update regarding next steps thereafter," said Kristin Anderson, Executive Director of Communications for the WV Board of Education.

We will continue to update this story with information on soon as we receive.