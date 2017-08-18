West Virginia Board of Education appeals Nicholas County School - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

West Virginia Board of Education appeals Nicholas County School Consolidation Ruling to State Supreme Court

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Connect

UPDATE (8/24/17 11:50 AM):

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - The West Virginia Board of Education has voted to appeal Judge Bloom's decision to the State Supreme Court.

Everyone voted to appeal except for one member who abstained.

The WVBE issued the following statement:

“From the beginning of evaluating Nicholas County’s proposed CEFP amendment, the WVBE has focused on the best interest of all students in the county. Our decision was based on what we thought was right and within our constitutional authority as members of the State Board of Education. As such, the WVBE has decided to appeal Judge Bloom’s ruling to the West Virginia Supreme Court.”

Judge Bloom ruled on Friday that the West Virginia Board of Education must approve Nicholas County's consolidation plan.

UPDATE:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - A Judge's ruling could change the future of county and state Board of Education interactions. Kanawha County Judge Duke Bloom ruled the state acted in an arbitrary and capricious manner in denying the Nicholas County Board of Education's request to alter its CEFP and consolidate the district. Judge Bloom also stated the state is compelled to approved the Nicholas County plan.

Judge Bloom was tasked with deciding whether the West Virginia Board of Education (WV BOE) rejected the CEFP based on criteria beyond what is required by state law, or if the state has the authority to reject the CEFP if it's in the best interest of students.

The new consolidated campus would cost about $130,000,000 to be paid for with FEMA and state money. The Nicholas County BOE followed the necessary steps before a unanimous vote to approve consolidation and move forward with a new campus. However, in two WV BOE hearings, Nicholas County was denied their request for the reconfiguration.

"During the meeting members of the WVBE asked multiple, detailed questions of speakers regarding various topics including, but not limited to, site selection and site availability for school construction, increased travel time to the proposed consolidated schools, availability of extracurricular activities, plans for dealing with possible student behavioral and attendance problems, impact on the on the affected communities, the availability of FEMA monies for various options and the issues and deadlines associated with the FEMA monies, teacher personnel, and impact on students, " Judge Bloom's ruling read. He argues that these elements go above and beyond what is required of a county when asking the state to consolidate schools.

Judge Bloom's Final Order explains that West Virginia code gives the WVBOE the power to enforce policies created to consolidate schools, in this case Policy 6204. But once that policy was created, Judge Bloom argues that the state cannot then add more requirements that are not specifically outlined in the policy. 

"In other words, the NCBOE followed the duly promulgated rules of the State Board for school consolidations and closings. However the State Board rejected the CEFP amendment based upon various, subjective factors not set forth in Policy 6204," Judge Bloom's ruling states.

"... the State Board relied upon arbitrary criteria that the Legislature did not intend them to consider under West Virginia code..." Bloom added.

Judge Bloom pointed to several specific areas where the WVBOE asked the NCBOE to consider criteria beyond what is outlined in Policy 6204,  "Here, once more, the WVBE usurped the NCBOE's judgment regarding school configurations."

The WVBE will discuss the litigation at a meeting Thursday. Stay with 13 News for the latest.

_________

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - On Friday afternoon, Judge Bloom ruled in favor of the Nicholas County School Board's consolidation plan, saying that the West Virginia State Board of Education overstepped its authority.

Bloom entered his ruling in a paper filing Friday.  

Richwood Mayor Bob Baber says that the ruling is "predictable, cold, and calculated. The judge has ruled in favor of legal looting against the folks of Richwood."

"The WV BOE's next regularly scheduled meeting will take place on August 24. I anticipate the board will reflect on Judge Bloom's ruling and provide an update regarding next steps thereafter," said Kristin Anderson, Executive Director of Communications for the WV Board of Education.

We will continue to update this story with information on soon as we receive.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Couple Gives New Jersey Waitress $1,200 Tip on $20 Food Bill

    Couple Gives New Jersey Waitress $1,200 Tip on $20 Food Bill

    Thursday, August 24 2017 12:50 PM EDT2017-08-24 16:50:23 GMT
    WOODBRIDGE, N.J. (AP) -- Some talk and laughs paid off for a waitress in New Jersey. Brianna Siegel served a couple on Tuesday evening at Bar Louie in Woodbridge. After they paid their $20 bill, they handed her an envelope and told her to open it when she got home. Siegel tells News 12 New Jersey she nearly fell on her knees when she got home, opened it and found a check made out to her for $1,200. The couple also included a note that said, in part, "Whe...
    WOODBRIDGE, N.J. (AP) -- Some talk and laughs paid off for a waitress in New Jersey. Brianna Siegel served a couple on Tuesday evening at Bar Louie in Woodbridge. After they paid their $20 bill, they handed her an envelope and told her to open it when she got home. Siegel tells News 12 New Jersey she nearly fell on her knees when she got home, opened it and found a check made out to her for $1,200. The couple also included a note that said, in part, "Whe...

  • West Virginia Board of Education appeals Nicholas County School Consolidation Ruling to State Supreme Court

    West Virginia Board of Education appeals Nicholas County School Consolidation Ruling to State Supreme Court

    Thursday, August 24 2017 12:07 PM EDT2017-08-24 16:07:41 GMT

    The West Virginia Board of Education has voted to appeal Judge Bloom's decision to the State Supreme Court.

    The West Virginia Board of Education has voted to appeal Judge Bloom's decision to the State Supreme Court.

  • Mom Shares Shocking Story of Heroin Addiction

    Mom Shares Shocking Story of Heroin Addiction

    Thursday, August 24 2017 11:33 AM EDT2017-08-24 15:33:46 GMT

    A local woman has caught international headlines after sharing her story of addiction. Melissa Matos posted graphic pictures of her lowest point as a heroin addict and the post went viral.

    A local woman has caught international headlines after sharing her story of addiction. Melissa Matos posted graphic pictures of her lowest point as a heroin addict and the post went viral.

    •   

  • EducationEducationMore>>

  • West Virginia Board of Education appeals Nicholas County School Consolidation Ruling to State Supreme Court

    West Virginia Board of Education appeals Nicholas County School Consolidation Ruling to State Supreme Court

    Thursday, August 24 2017 12:07 PM EDT2017-08-24 16:07:41 GMT

    The West Virginia Board of Education has voted to appeal Judge Bloom's decision to the State Supreme Court.

    The West Virginia Board of Education has voted to appeal Judge Bloom's decision to the State Supreme Court.

  • A New College Is Coming To The City of Montgomery

    A New College Is Coming To The City of Montgomery

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 8:30 PM EDT2017-08-24 00:30:32 GMT
    WVU Tech stood as a proud campus in the town of Montgomery, but after its move to Beckley, there wasn't much left - until now. KVC Health Systems along with Bridge Valley Community and Technical College, The YMCA and the City of Montgomery have partnered to create the nation's first college designed to support youth transitioning from foster care.  "When a young person ages out of foster care there are many opportunities available for them, many programs, many private organ...
    WVU Tech stood as a proud campus in the town of Montgomery, but after its move to Beckley, there wasn't much left - until now. KVC Health Systems along with Bridge Valley Community and Technical College, The YMCA and the City of Montgomery have partnered to create the nation's first college designed to support youth transitioning from foster care.  "When a young person ages out of foster care there are many opportunities available for them, many programs, many private organ...

  • Student arrested after meth found in Kanawha County school

    Student arrested after meth found in Kanawha County school

    Tuesday, August 22 2017 1:06 PM EDT2017-08-22 17:06:38 GMT

    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A student has been arrested after school personnel found methamphetamine at Riverside High School earlier this morning. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, deputies were contacted shortly after the meth was found. The student was taken into custody by deputies.  Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you on this ongoing story.

    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A student has been arrested after school personnel found methamphetamine at Riverside High School earlier this morning. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, deputies were contacted shortly after the meth was found. The student was taken into custody by deputies.  Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you on this ongoing story.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • WV DOT find Goat on I-79 Bridge in Kanawha County

    WV DOT find Goat on I-79 Bridge in Kanawha County

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 10:37 AM EDT2017-08-23 14:37:39 GMT

    West Virginia Department of Transportation Crews found a goat hanging out underneath a bridge on I-79 in Kanawha County.

    West Virginia Department of Transportation Crews found a goat hanging out underneath a bridge on I-79 in Kanawha County.

  • SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    Monday, August 21 2017 4:13 PM EDT2017-08-21 20:13:55 GMT

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

  • 26 Felony Drug Warrants Issued in Drug Investigation in Fayette County

    26 Felony Drug Warrants Issued in Drug Investigation in Fayette County

    Wednesday, August 16 2017 7:02 PM EDT2017-08-16 23:02:20 GMT

    The Fayette County Sheriff's Office and the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force have obtained warrants for 26 individuals throughout Fayette County in connection with ongoing drug investigations. 

    The Fayette County Sheriff's Office and the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force have obtained warrants for 26 individuals throughout Fayette County in connection with ongoing drug investigations. 

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Largest jackpot won by single ticket

    Largest jackpot won by single ticket

    Thursday, August 24 2017 4:24 AM EDT2017-08-24 08:24:58 GMT
    AP PhotoAP Photo

    Six other tickets won $2 million apiece.

    Six other tickets won $2 million apiece.

  • Ohio woman missing since Tuesday texts ‘help’ to friends

    Ohio woman missing since Tuesday texts ‘help’ to friends

    Thursday, August 24 2017 10:08 AM EDT2017-08-24 14:08:28 GMT

    The family and friends of a 34-year-old Ohio woman are speaking out, worried about the woman’s safety after she disappeared from the streets Tuesday night.

    The family and friends of a 34-year-old Ohio woman are speaking out, worried about the woman’s safety after she disappeared from the streets Tuesday night.

  • Ohio baby found dead after mother leaves her in car while at work

    Ohio baby found dead after mother leaves her in car while at work

    Thursday, August 24 2017 9:24 AM EDT2017-08-24 13:24:19 GMT

    A baby girl who was found dead in a car in a parking lot in Ohio was left there by her mother while she was at work.

    A baby girl who was found dead in a car in a parking lot in Ohio was left there by her mother while she was at work.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.