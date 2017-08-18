Eclipse Glasses Given Away at Shoney's with Meal Purchase - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Eclipse Glasses Given Away at Shoney's with Meal Purchase

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Connect

As America prepares for Monday's total solar eclipse and its citizens seek the path of totality, all roads will lead to Shoney's as the iconic, All-American brand will treat its guests to free eclipse glasses and a free MoonPie with meal purchase while supplies last on August 21, 2017.

With its headquarters in the path of totality in Nashville and at its restaurants in 16 states, Shoney's will prepare its guests with a free Eclipse Survival Kit - a pair of solar eclipse glasses and a complimentary Chocolate Double Decker MoonPie with the purchase of any entree, sandwich or buffet while supplies last at participating restaurants.

Guests may also purchase the survival kit without meal purchase for $3.00.

"We've been an integral part of American history for the past 70 years, from serving as a popular post-WWII family destination to getting our guests ready for the next great American event this Monday," said Mr. David Davoudpour, Shoney's Chairman and CEO.  "Shoney's guests can always expect fresh quality food at a great value with friendly service. We also know that eclipse glasses are scarce as the big day nears so we are arming our restaurants with eclipse glasses as well as MoonPies.   It's always a great day at Shoney's and we look forward to serving and treating our valued guests on this special day.   As we've said for 7 decades, 'Let's Eat!"

Shoney's was voted one of the best 8 family dining restaurants in the United States in the 2016 Consumer Picks Survey via Nation's Restaurant News.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Judge Reverses State Ruling, Favors Nicholas County School Consolidation

    Judge Reverses State Ruling, Favors Nicholas County School Consolidation

    Friday, August 18 2017 6:40 PM EDT2017-08-18 22:40:14 GMT

    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - On Friday afternoon, Judge Bloom ruled in favor of the Nicholas County School Board's consolidation plan, saying that the West Virginia State Board of Education overstepped its authority. Bloom entered his ruling in a paper filing Friday.   Richwood Mayor Bob Baber says that the ruling is "predictable, cold, and calculated. The judge has ruled in favor of legal looting against the folks of Richwood." "The WV BOE's next regularly...

    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - On Friday afternoon, Judge Bloom ruled in favor of the Nicholas County School Board's consolidation plan, saying that the West Virginia State Board of Education overstepped its authority. Bloom entered his ruling in a paper filing Friday.   Richwood Mayor Bob Baber says that the ruling is "predictable, cold, and calculated. The judge has ruled in favor of legal looting against the folks of Richwood." "The WV BOE's next regularly...

  • Eclipse Glasses Given Away at Shoney's with Meal Purchase

    Eclipse Glasses Given Away at Shoney's with Meal Purchase

    Friday, August 18 2017 6:20 PM EDT2017-08-18 22:20:00 GMT
    As America prepares for Monday's total solar eclipse and its citizens seek the path of totality, all roads will lead to Shoney's as the iconic, All-American brand will treat its guests to free eclipse glasses and a free MoonPie with meal purchase while supplies last on August 21, 2017. With its headquarters in the path of totality in Nashville and at its restaurants in 16 states, Shoney's will prepare its guests with a free Eclipse Survival Kit - a pair of solar eclipse glasses and a...
    As America prepares for Monday's total solar eclipse and its citizens seek the path of totality, all roads will lead to Shoney's as the iconic, All-American brand will treat its guests to free eclipse glasses and a free MoonPie with meal purchase while supplies last on August 21, 2017. With its headquarters in the path of totality in Nashville and at its restaurants in 16 states, Shoney's will prepare its guests with a free Eclipse Survival Kit - a pair of solar eclipse glasses and a...

  • Lucky lottery player wins big in Kentucky

    Lucky lottery player wins big in Kentucky

    Friday, August 18 2017 3:26 PM EDT2017-08-18 19:26:24 GMT

    A Kentucky Lottery player has won the top prize from Thursday's Lucky for Life drawing, winning $1000 a day for life, according to Kentucky Lottery officials. The winning numbers on the ticket are: 37 – 36 – 31 – 17 – 12 with a Lucky Ball of 9. No one has claimed the winnings yet.  The name of the retailer where the ticket was purchased has not been announced yet, however, lottery officials say the ticket was sold in Garrison, a small northeastern Kent...

    A Kentucky Lottery player has won the top prize from Thursday's Lucky for Life drawing, winning $1000 a day for life, according to Kentucky Lottery officials. The winning numbers on the ticket are: 37 – 36 – 31 – 17 – 12 with a Lucky Ball of 9. No one has claimed the winnings yet.  The name of the retailer where the ticket was purchased has not been announced yet, however, lottery officials say the ticket was sold in Garrison, a small northeastern Kent...

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • 26 Felony Drug Warrants Issued in Drug Investigation in Fayette County

    26 Felony Drug Warrants Issued in Drug Investigation in Fayette County

    Wednesday, August 16 2017 7:02 PM EDT2017-08-16 23:02:20 GMT

    The Fayette County Sheriff's Office and the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force have obtained warrants for 26 individuals throughout Fayette County in connection with ongoing drug investigations. 

    The Fayette County Sheriff's Office and the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force have obtained warrants for 26 individuals throughout Fayette County in connection with ongoing drug investigations. 

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Officials "warn" people about Lizardmen activity during eclipse

    Officials "warn" people about Lizardmen activity during eclipse

    Thursday, August 17 2017 8:41 AM EDT2017-08-17 12:41:59 GMT
    nbc4i.comnbc4i.com

    The South Carolina Emergency Management Division tweeted a tongue-in-cheek warning August 9.

    The South Carolina Emergency Management Division tweeted a tongue-in-cheek warning August 9.

  • UPDATE: Health Department Confirms 2 Cases of Viral Meningitis

    UPDATE: Health Department Confirms 2 Cases of Viral Meningitis

    Friday, August 18 2017 6:07 PM EDT2017-08-18 22:07:14 GMT

    The Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department has confirmed that there are two confirmed cases of viral meningitis in the area. 

    The Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department has confirmed that there are two confirmed cases of viral meningitis in the area. 

  • Oncoming Vehicle Causes School Bus Crash in Putnam County

    Oncoming Vehicle Causes School Bus Crash in Putnam County

    Thursday, August 17 2017 9:40 PM EDT2017-08-18 01:40:07 GMT
    Photo courtesy of Connie Sue Dickerson DouglasPhoto courtesy of Connie Sue Dickerson Douglas

    PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The wreck occurred along Heizer Creek Road outside of Poca near Heizer Creek Community Church Thursday. It is not known what caused the crash at this time, but dispatchers say that no injuries were reported. It is also not known if there were any students on board at the time of the crash. Today was the first day of public school in Putnam County. We will provide more information on th...

    PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The wreck occurred along Heizer Creek Road outside of Poca near Heizer Creek Community Church Thursday. It is not known what caused the crash at this time, but dispatchers say that no injuries were reported. It is also not known if there were any students on board at the time of the crash. Today was the first day of public school in Putnam County. We will provide more information on th...

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.