Eclipse Glasses Given Away at Shoney's with Meal Purchase

As America prepares for Monday's total solar eclipse and its citizens seek the path of totality, all roads will lead to Shoney's as the iconic, All-American brand will treat its guests to free eclipse glasses and a free MoonPie with meal purchase while supplies last on August 21, 2017.

With its headquarters in the path of totality in Nashville and at its restaurants in 16 states, Shoney's will prepare its guests with a free Eclipse Survival Kit - a pair of solar eclipse glasses and a complimentary Chocolate Double Decker MoonPie with the purchase of any entree, sandwich or buffet while supplies last at participating restaurants.

Guests may also purchase the survival kit without meal purchase for $3.00.

"We've been an integral part of American history for the past 70 years, from serving as a popular post-WWII family destination to getting our guests ready for the next great American event this Monday," said Mr. David Davoudpour, Shoney's Chairman and CEO. "Shoney's guests can always expect fresh quality food at a great value with friendly service. We also know that eclipse glasses are scarce as the big day nears so we are arming our restaurants with eclipse glasses as well as MoonPies. It's always a great day at Shoney's and we look forward to serving and treating our valued guests on this special day. As we've said for 7 decades, 'Let's Eat!"

Shoney's was voted one of the best 8 family dining restaurants in the United States in the 2016 Consumer Picks Survey via Nation's Restaurant News.