Eclipse Glasses Given Away at Shoney's with Meal Purchase

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - On Friday afternoon, Judge Bloom ruled in favor of the Nicholas County School Board's consolidation plan, saying that the West Virginia State Board of Education overstepped its authority. Bloom entered his ruling in a paper filing Friday. Richwood Mayor Bob Baber says that the ruling is "predictable, cold, and calculated. The judge has ruled in favor of legal looting against the folks of Richwood." "The WV BOE's next regularly...
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - On Friday afternoon, Judge Bloom ruled in favor of the Nicholas County School Board's consolidation plan, saying that the West Virginia State Board of Education overstepped its authority. Bloom entered his ruling in a paper filing Friday. Richwood Mayor Bob Baber says that the ruling is "predictable, cold, and calculated. The judge has ruled in favor of legal looting against the folks of Richwood." "The WV BOE's next regularly...
A Kentucky Lottery player has won the top prize from Thursday's Lucky for Life drawing, winning $1000 a day for life, according to Kentucky Lottery officials. The winning numbers on the ticket are: 37 – 36 – 31 – 17 – 12 with a Lucky Ball of 9. No one has claimed the winnings yet. The name of the retailer where the ticket was purchased has not been announced yet, however, lottery officials say the ticket was sold in Garrison, a small northeastern Kent...
A Kentucky Lottery player has won the top prize from Thursday's Lucky for Life drawing, winning $1000 a day for life, according to Kentucky Lottery officials. The winning numbers on the ticket are: 37 – 36 – 31 – 17 – 12 with a Lucky Ball of 9. No one has claimed the winnings yet. The name of the retailer where the ticket was purchased has not been announced yet, however, lottery officials say the ticket was sold in Garrison, a small northeastern Kent...
Many stores are running out of glasses for viewing the solar eclipse, but you can still view the eclipse safely. Regular sunglasses, and even welders helmets won’t cut it if you’re looking to view the eclipse.
Many stores are running out of glasses for viewing the solar eclipse, but you can still view the eclipse safely. Regular sunglasses, and even welders helmets won’t cut it if you’re looking to view the eclipse.
Cars, trucks and vans have been the weapon of choice in multiple extremist attacks in Europe in the last year.
Cars, trucks and vans have been the weapon of choice in multiple extremist attacks in Europe in the last year.
The petition had amassed over 1,500 signatures as of Thursday afternoon.
The petition had amassed over 1,500 signatures as of Thursday afternoon.
Airport Road is a state highway and the main access road to Yeager Airport.
Airport Road is a state highway and the main access road to Yeager Airport.
There is a base of experienced workers in the area to draw from.
There is a base of experienced workers in the area to draw from.
The project uses acid mine drainage solids to recover rare earth elements and other useful materials.
The project uses acid mine drainage solids to recover rare earth elements and other useful materials.
The Fayette County Sheriff's Office and the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force have obtained warrants for 26 individuals throughout Fayette County in connection with ongoing drug investigations.
The Fayette County Sheriff's Office and the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force have obtained warrants for 26 individuals throughout Fayette County in connection with ongoing drug investigations.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
The South Carolina Emergency Management Division tweeted a tongue-in-cheek warning August 9.
The South Carolina Emergency Management Division tweeted a tongue-in-cheek warning August 9.
The Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department has confirmed that there are two confirmed cases of viral meningitis in the area.
The Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department has confirmed that there are two confirmed cases of viral meningitis in the area.
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The wreck occurred along Heizer Creek Road outside of Poca near Heizer Creek Community Church Thursday. It is not known what caused the crash at this time, but dispatchers say that no injuries were reported. It is also not known if there were any students on board at the time of the crash. Today was the first day of public school in Putnam County. We will provide more information on th...
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The wreck occurred along Heizer Creek Road outside of Poca near Heizer Creek Community Church Thursday. It is not known what caused the crash at this time, but dispatchers say that no injuries were reported. It is also not known if there were any students on board at the time of the crash. Today was the first day of public school in Putnam County. We will provide more information on th...
A West Virginia office that has supervised sex offenders for nearly a decade will end.
A West Virginia office that has supervised sex offenders for nearly a decade will end.
Many stores are running out of glasses for viewing the solar eclipse, but you can still view the eclipse safely. Regular sunglasses, and even welders helmets won’t cut it if you’re looking to view the eclipse.
Many stores are running out of glasses for viewing the solar eclipse, but you can still view the eclipse safely. Regular sunglasses, and even welders helmets won’t cut it if you’re looking to view the eclipse.
A mother is accused of burning her 3-year-old with chemicals, putting him on a leash and keeping him in a dog cage.
A mother is accused of burning her 3-year-old with chemicals, putting him on a leash and keeping him in a dog cage.
It wasn't exactly the catch he was hoping for while fishing. Instead, deputies say a drunken 22-year-old woman cursed at him before swimming up to his fishing line, biting it and swimming away with the rigging.
It wasn't exactly the catch he was hoping for while fishing. Instead, deputies say a drunken 22-year-old woman cursed at him before swimming up to his fishing line, biting it and swimming away with the rigging.