Court docs: Teen was driving 107 mph when she crashed, killing two children

By Lucas Bosley, Assignment Editor
CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A 17-year-old girl faces 10 felony charges in connection with a July crash that killed two children in a Clinton County home. Alia Sierra is accused of having opiates in her blood when she drove a car at over 100 miles per hour into the house.  She was formally charged Friday morning.

On July 12, deputies with the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office arrived in the 49000 block of W. County Road 300 N. to find two girls trapped under a car that had driven into a house.

The crash killed Haleigh Fullerton, 17, and Callie Fullerton, 8, who were inside the home. Their mother was flown to the hospital with a life-threatening injury. She is now in stable condition.

Court documents indicate a passenger said she told Sierra to slow down but that she hit a bump, swerved to miss a tree and drove into the house. Detectives used the “Critical Speed Formula” to determine Sierra was driving a 2007 Honda Accord at least 107 miles per hour just before leaving the roadway.

A urine screen for Sierra tested positive for opiates.

Another passenger said he never saw anyone in the vehicle using drugs or alcohol, but that he repeatedly asked Sierra to let him out of vehicle because she was driving fast. He said Sierra referred to her car as “the beast.”

Sierra’s charges are:

  • Two counts of reckless homicide
  • Two counts of causing death while operating a motor vehicle with a schedule 1 or 2 controlled substance in the blood
  • Two counts of causing death while operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated
  • One count of causing serious bodily injury while operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated
  • One count of causing serious bodily injury while operating a motor vehicle with a schedule 1 or 2 controlled substance in the blood
  • One count of criminal recklessness
  • One count of criminal mischief

Sierra had an initial hearing in court Friday morning.

It was announced Thursday that she would be waived to criminal court.

  Court docs: Teen was driving 107 mph when she crashed, killing two children

