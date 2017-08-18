Two Injured After Barge and Recreational Boat Collide on the Kanawha River

Woman Missing Out of Kentucky Woman Missing Out of Kentucky LEXINGTON, KY (WOWK) - A woman is reported missing out of Lexington, Kentucky. According to a release by the Martin County Sheriff's Department, Mary Parsons, 24, was last seen in the Lexington area of Kentucky. She is described as being 5'4" in height, weighs around 125 pounds, and has green eyes and long brown hair. If anyone has any information as to the whereabouts of this person, please contact the Martin County Sheriff's Department at 606-298-2828. LEXINGTON, KY (WOWK) - A woman is reported missing out of Lexington, Kentucky. According to a release by the Martin County Sheriff's Department, Mary Parsons, 24, was last seen in the Lexington area of Kentucky. She is described as being 5'4" in height, weighs around 125 pounds, and has green eyes and long brown hair. If anyone has any information as to the whereabouts of this person, please contact the Martin County Sheriff's Department at 606-298-2828.

First Stand-Alone WV Store Offering Industrial Hemp-Derived Products Opens this Weekend
CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK) - A new business opens its doors this weekend in Kanawha County. On Saturday, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., Appalachian Cannabis Company is holding a grand opening of West Virginia's first stand-alone store offering a full line of industrial hemp-derived CBD products. According to a release, all products contain NO THC and are 100% sourced from hemp. Appalachian Cannabis Company is located at 130 Goff Mountain Road, Cross lanes (across from Bojangle...

Route 60 shut down due to accident in Kanawha County
© MGN Online
KANAWHA COUNTY (WOWK) - Westbound lanes of Route 60 near Malden have been shut down due to a vehicle accident. Dispatchers say two vehicles were involved. One person was transported with unknown injuries. Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, Malden Fire Department, and Kanawha County EMS are responding.

Tractor trailer accident shuts down I-77SB in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - All southbound lanes of I-77 near mile marker 80 in Cabin Creek have been shut down due to a tractor trailer accident. The accident happened just after 10 a.m. Dispatchers say that injuries are unknown at this time and it is unclear how many vehicles were involved. Kanawha County EMS and West Virginia State Police are on the scene. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you with the latest information.

Oncoming Vehicle Causes School Bus Crash in Putnam County
Photo courtesy of Connie Sue Dickerson Douglas
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The wreck occurred along Heizer Creek Road outside of Poca near Heizer Creek Community Church Thursday. It is not known what caused the crash at this time, but dispatchers say that no injuries were reported. It is also not known if there were any students on board at the time of the crash. Today was the first day of public school in Putnam County. We will provide more information on th...

Safety Concerns Arise with Locally Distributed Eclipses Glasses
WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) - Some free solar eclipse viewing glasses distributed to the public, and believed to be safe for eclipse viewing, are being cautioned due to safety standards concerns. According to a release, Appalachian Wireless recently distributed a limited number of free solar eclipse viewing glasses in stores throughout the region in an effort to help people enjoy the event. Appalachian Wireless recommends in that release to not use the glasses and to discard them. Th...