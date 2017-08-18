Barge Strikes Recreational Boat on Kanawha River - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Two Injured After Barge and Recreational Boat Collide on the Kanawha River

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Connect

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Two people have been injured after a barge and a recreational boat collided in Kanawha County Friday night.

The incident was reported at just after 9 p.m. on the Kanawha River not far from the University of Charleston.

Dispatchers say that a recreational boat and a barge collided.

They say there are currently two victims as a result of the incident, both of which have non-life threatening injuries.

We have a crew at the scene and will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

  • EmergenciesMore>>

  • Barge and Recreational Boat Collide on the Kanawha River

    Barge Strikes Recreational Boat on Kanawha River

    Friday, August 18 2017 9:35 PM EDT2017-08-19 01:35:23 GMT

    One person has been injured after a barge and a recreational boat collided in Kanawha County Friday night.

    One person has been injured after a barge and a recreational boat collided in Kanawha County Friday night.

  • Woman Missing Out of Kentucky

    Woman Missing Out of Kentucky

    Friday, August 18 2017 4:39 PM EDT2017-08-18 20:39:08 GMT
    LEXINGTON, KY (WOWK) - A woman is reported missing out of Lexington, Kentucky. According to a release by the Martin County Sheriff's Department, Mary Parsons, 24, was last seen in the Lexington area of Kentucky. She is described as being 5'4" in height, weighs around 125 pounds, and has green eyes and long brown hair. If anyone has any information as to the whereabouts of this person, please contact the Martin County Sheriff's Department at 606-298-2828.
    LEXINGTON, KY (WOWK) - A woman is reported missing out of Lexington, Kentucky. According to a release by the Martin County Sheriff's Department, Mary Parsons, 24, was last seen in the Lexington area of Kentucky. She is described as being 5'4" in height, weighs around 125 pounds, and has green eyes and long brown hair. If anyone has any information as to the whereabouts of this person, please contact the Martin County Sheriff's Department at 606-298-2828.

  • First Stand-Alone WV Store Offering Industrial Hemp-Derived Products Opens this Weekend

    First Stand-Alone WV Store Offering Industrial Hemp-Derived Products Opens this Weekend

    Friday, August 18 2017 3:30 PM EDT2017-08-18 19:30:57 GMT
    CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK) - A new business opens its doors this weekend in Kanawha County. On Saturday, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., Appalachian Cannabis Company is holding a grand opening of West Virginia's first stand-alone store offering a full line of industrial hemp-derived CBD products. According to a release, all products contain NO THC and are 100% sourced from hemp. Appalachian Cannabis Company is located at 130 Goff Mountain Road, Cross lanes (across from Bojangle...
    CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK) - A new business opens its doors this weekend in Kanawha County. On Saturday, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., Appalachian Cannabis Company is holding a grand opening of West Virginia's first stand-alone store offering a full line of industrial hemp-derived CBD products. According to a release, all products contain NO THC and are 100% sourced from hemp. Appalachian Cannabis Company is located at 130 Goff Mountain Road, Cross lanes (across from Bojangle...
    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • 26 Felony Drug Warrants Issued in Drug Investigation in Fayette County

    26 Felony Drug Warrants Issued in Drug Investigation in Fayette County

    Wednesday, August 16 2017 7:02 PM EDT2017-08-16 23:02:20 GMT

    The Fayette County Sheriff's Office and the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force have obtained warrants for 26 individuals throughout Fayette County in connection with ongoing drug investigations. 

    The Fayette County Sheriff's Office and the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force have obtained warrants for 26 individuals throughout Fayette County in connection with ongoing drug investigations. 

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Officials "warn" people about Lizardmen activity during eclipse

    Officials "warn" people about Lizardmen activity during eclipse

    Thursday, August 17 2017 8:41 AM EDT2017-08-17 12:41:59 GMT
    nbc4i.comnbc4i.com

    The South Carolina Emergency Management Division tweeted a tongue-in-cheek warning August 9.

    The South Carolina Emergency Management Division tweeted a tongue-in-cheek warning August 9.

  • UPDATE: Health Department Confirms 2 Cases of Viral Meningitis

    UPDATE: Health Department Confirms 2 Cases of Viral Meningitis

    Friday, August 18 2017 6:07 PM EDT2017-08-18 22:07:14 GMT

    The Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department has confirmed that there are two confirmed cases of viral meningitis in the area. 

    The Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department has confirmed that there are two confirmed cases of viral meningitis in the area. 

  • West Virginia office that supervises sex offenders will end

    West Virginia office that supervises sex offenders will end

    A West Virginia office that has supervised sex offenders for nearly a decade will end.

    A West Virginia office that has supervised sex offenders for nearly a decade will end.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.