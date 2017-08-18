Semi Hauling Hawk Seed Overturns, Spills Load in Cabell County Semi Hauling Hawk Seed Overturns, Spills Load in Cabell County MGN Online BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) - Route 10 is shut down after a semi overturned Friday night. The crash was reported at around 9:45 p.m. on Route 10 at the Doss Hill Road intersection. The semi overturned, spilling its load of seed onto the roadway. There is no word on whether the driver of the semi was injured in the crash. Route 10 will be shut down while crews work to clear the scene. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it. BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) - Route 10 is shut down after a semi overturned Friday night. The crash was reported at around 9:45 p.m. on Route 10 at the Doss Hill Road intersection. The semi overturned, spilling its load of seed onto the roadway. There is no word on whether the driver of the semi was injured in the crash. Route 10 will be shut down while crews work to clear the scene. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

Big Tyler Road Shut Down Due to Crash
CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK) - Big Tyler Road is shut down in Cross Lanes due to a two vehicle crash.
The crash was reported just before 9 p.m. Friday night on the 5000 block of Big Tyler Road in Cross Lanes.
Four people total were in the two vehicles, but all four reportedly were alert and able to walk from the crash.
It is not known how long the road will be shut down at this time.

Woman Missing Out of Kentucky
LEXINGTON, KY (WOWK) - A woman is reported missing out of Lexington, Kentucky.
According to a release by the Martin County Sheriff's Department, Mary Parsons, 24, was last seen in the Lexington area of Kentucky.
She is described as being 5'4" in height, weighs around 125 pounds, and has green eyes and long brown hair.
If anyone has any information as to the whereabouts of this person, please contact the Martin County Sheriff's Department at 606-298-2828.

First Stand-Alone WV Store Offering Industrial Hemp-Derived Products Opens this Weekend
CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK) - A new business opens its doors this weekend in Kanawha County.
On Saturday, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., Appalachian Cannabis Company is holding a grand opening of West Virginia's first stand-alone store offering a full line of industrial hemp-derived CBD products.
According to a release, all products contain NO THC and are 100% sourced from hemp.
Appalachian Cannabis Company is located at 130 Goff Mountain Road, Cross lanes (across from Bojangle...

Route 60 shut down due to accident in Kanawha County
© MGN Online
KANAWHA COUNTY (WOWK) - Westbound lanes of Route 60 near Malden have been shut down due to a vehicle accident.
Dispatchers say two vehicles were involved.
One person was transported with unknown injuries.
Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, Malden Fire Department, and Kanawha County EMS are responding.

Tractor trailer accident shuts down I-77SB in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - All southbound lanes of I-77 near mile marker 80 in Cabin Creek have been shut down due to a tractor trailer accident.
The accident happened just after 10 a.m.
Dispatchers say that injuries are unknown at this time and it is unclear how many vehicles were involved.
Kanawha County EMS and West Virginia State Police are on the scene.
Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you with the latest information.

Oncoming Vehicle Causes School Bus Crash in Putnam County
Photo courtesy of Connie Sue Dickerson Douglas
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The wreck occurred along Heizer Creek Road outside of Poca near Heizer Creek Community Church Thursday.
It is not known what caused the crash at this time, but dispatchers say that no injuries were reported.
It is also not known if there were any students on board at the time of the crash.
Today was the first day of public school in Putnam County.
We will provide more information on th...