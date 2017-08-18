Semi Hauling Hawk Seed Overturns, Spills Load in Cabell County - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Semi Hauling Hawk Seed Overturns, Spills Load in Cabell County

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Connect
MGN Online MGN Online

BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) - Route 10 is shut down after a semi overturned Friday night.

The crash was reported at around 9:45 p.m. on Route 10 at the Doss Hill Road intersection.

The semi overturned, spilling its load of seed onto the roadway. 

There is no word on whether the driver of the semi was injured in the crash.

Route 10 will be shut down while crews work to clear the scene.

We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

  • EmergenciesMore>>

  • Semi Hauling Hawk Seed Overturns, Spills Load in Cabell County

    Semi Hauling Hawk Seed Overturns, Spills Load in Cabell County

    Friday, August 18 2017 10:24 PM EDT2017-08-19 02:24:24 GMT
    MGN OnlineMGN Online
    BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) - Route 10 is shut down after a semi overturned Friday night. The crash was reported at around 9:45 p.m. on Route 10 at the Doss Hill Road intersection. The semi overturned, spilling its load of seed onto the roadway.  There is no word on whether the driver of the semi was injured in the crash. Route 10 will be shut down while crews work to clear the scene. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
    BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) - Route 10 is shut down after a semi overturned Friday night. The crash was reported at around 9:45 p.m. on Route 10 at the Doss Hill Road intersection. The semi overturned, spilling its load of seed onto the roadway.  There is no word on whether the driver of the semi was injured in the crash. Route 10 will be shut down while crews work to clear the scene. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

  • Three Injured After Barge and Recreational Boat Collide on the Kanawha River

    Barge Strikes Recreational Boat on Kanawha River

    Friday, August 18 2017 10:12 PM EDT2017-08-19 02:12:50 GMT
    Chief Meteorologist Spencer AdkinsChief Meteorologist Spencer Adkins

    Three people have been injured after a barge and a recreational boat collided in Kanawha County Friday night.

    Three people have been injured after a barge and a recreational boat collided in Kanawha County Friday night.

  • Big Tyler Road Shut Down Due to Crash

    Big Tyler Road Shut Down Due to Crash

    Friday, August 18 2017 10:11 PM EDT2017-08-19 02:11:27 GMT
    CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK) - Big Tyler Road is shut down in Cross Lanes due to a two vehicle crash. The crash was reported just before 9 p.m. Friday night on the 5000 block of Big Tyler Road in Cross Lanes. Four people total were in the two vehicles, but all four reportedly were alert and able to walk from the crash. It is not known how long the road will be shut down at this time.
    CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK) - Big Tyler Road is shut down in Cross Lanes due to a two vehicle crash. The crash was reported just before 9 p.m. Friday night on the 5000 block of Big Tyler Road in Cross Lanes. Four people total were in the two vehicles, but all four reportedly were alert and able to walk from the crash. It is not known how long the road will be shut down at this time.
    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • 26 Felony Drug Warrants Issued in Drug Investigation in Fayette County

    26 Felony Drug Warrants Issued in Drug Investigation in Fayette County

    Wednesday, August 16 2017 7:02 PM EDT2017-08-16 23:02:20 GMT

    The Fayette County Sheriff's Office and the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force have obtained warrants for 26 individuals throughout Fayette County in connection with ongoing drug investigations. 

    The Fayette County Sheriff's Office and the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force have obtained warrants for 26 individuals throughout Fayette County in connection with ongoing drug investigations. 

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Officials "warn" people about Lizardmen activity during eclipse

    Officials "warn" people about Lizardmen activity during eclipse

    Thursday, August 17 2017 8:41 AM EDT2017-08-17 12:41:59 GMT
    nbc4i.comnbc4i.com

    The South Carolina Emergency Management Division tweeted a tongue-in-cheek warning August 9.

    The South Carolina Emergency Management Division tweeted a tongue-in-cheek warning August 9.

  • UPDATE: Health Department Confirms 2 Cases of Viral Meningitis

    UPDATE: Health Department Confirms 2 Cases of Viral Meningitis

    Friday, August 18 2017 6:07 PM EDT2017-08-18 22:07:14 GMT

    The Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department has confirmed that there are two confirmed cases of viral meningitis in the area. 

    The Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department has confirmed that there are two confirmed cases of viral meningitis in the area. 

  • West Virginia office that supervises sex offenders will end

    West Virginia office that supervises sex offenders will end

    A West Virginia office that has supervised sex offenders for nearly a decade will end.

    A West Virginia office that has supervised sex offenders for nearly a decade will end.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.