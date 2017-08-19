ATV Accident Leaves One Teen Dead - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

ATV Accident Leaves One Teen Dead

By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
According to Kentucky State Police, a teenager from Olive Hill, Kentucky has died following an ATV accident in Elliott county, according to Kentucky State Police.

It happened around 11:20 p.m. on Friday night.

Troopers say Christopher Arthurs, 18, of Olive Hill, was headed north on Highway 1620 when his ATV four wheeler struck the back of a another ATV driven by Tyler Rayburn, 19, of Olive Hill.

According to law enforcement, the collision threw Arthurs off his ATV and onto the road.

Arthurs was transported to St. Claire Regional Medical Center where he later died.

Rayburn did not sustain any injuries in the accident.

Kentucky State Police are still investigating the accident.

We will update with any new information as it becomes available.

