Police Search For Escaped Inmate Last Seen In Charleston, WV - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Police Search For Escaped Inmate Last Seen In Charleston, WV

Posted: Updated:
By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
Connect

Police need your help locating an escaped inmate.

Joseph Larch escaped from the Charleston Correctional Center on August 18, 2017.

Larch was originally incarcerated on charges of Grand Larceny and Burglary.

Below is a list of Mr. Larch's Stats:

RACE/GENDER: White/Male

HAIR/EYE COLOR: Strawberry Blonde Hair and Green Eyes

HEIGHT: 6’ 01” WEIGHT: Approximately 177 Pounds

SCARS/TATTOOS: SCARS: SCARS, UNDER CHIN SMALL SCAR, LEFT FOREARM IS SMALL SCAR, SMALL SCAR ON TOP OF RIGHT HAND, SMALL SCAR ON LEFT WRIST. TATTOOS, ABDOMEN T.F., UPPER LEFT ARM SKULLS GEARS FACES, UPPER LEFT ARM FACES DEMON EYES, UPPER RIGHT ARM BELINDA SCROLL ANARCHY, CHEST SKULL WITH SHROUD, CHEST DEMON MOURNING WOMAN, CHEST JESTER, FACE TEAR DROP, LEFT FOREARM FACE FLAMES JESTER, LEFT FOREARM SKULLS MALTESE CROSS FACE, RIGHT FOREARM SKULL WITH MASK THROWING STAR, RIGHT FOREARM F.T.W TRIBAL, LEFT HAND RING, LEFT HAND PAIN, LEFT LEG E/L, NECK CHINESE SYMBOL

VEHICLE INFORMATION: NONE

If you have any information on the location of Mr. Larch, please call 911.

  • Crime/CourtsCrime/CourtsMore>>

  • Police Search For Escaped Inmate Last Seen In Charleston, WV

    Police Search For Escaped Inmate Last Seen In Charleston, WV

    Saturday, August 19 2017 2:29 PM EDT2017-08-19 18:29:37 GMT
    Police need your help locating an escaped inmate. Joseph Larch escaped from the Charleston Correctional Center on August 18, 2017. Larch was originally incarcerated on charges of Grand Larceny and Burglary. Below is a list of Mr. Larch's Stats: RACE/GENDER: White/Male HAIR/EYE COLOR: Strawberry Blonde Hair and Green Eyes HEIGHT: 6’ 01” WEIGHT: Approximately 177 Pounds SCARS/TATTOOS: SCARS: SCARS, UNDER CHIN SMALL SCAR, LEFT FOREARM IS SMALL SCAR, SMALL SCAR ON TOP...
    Police need your help locating an escaped inmate. Joseph Larch escaped from the Charleston Correctional Center on August 18, 2017. Larch was originally incarcerated on charges of Grand Larceny and Burglary. Below is a list of Mr. Larch's Stats: RACE/GENDER: White/Male HAIR/EYE COLOR: Strawberry Blonde Hair and Green Eyes HEIGHT: 6’ 01” WEIGHT: Approximately 177 Pounds SCARS/TATTOOS: SCARS: SCARS, UNDER CHIN SMALL SCAR, LEFT FOREARM IS SMALL SCAR, SMALL SCAR ON TOP...

  • West Virginia office that supervises sex offenders will end

    West Virginia office that supervises sex offenders will end

    A West Virginia office that has supervised sex offenders for nearly a decade will end.

    A West Virginia office that has supervised sex offenders for nearly a decade will end.

  • Cops: Mom burned son, put him on leash, locked him in cage

    Cops: Mom burned son, put him on leash, locked him in cage

    Friday, August 18 2017 1:51 PM EDT2017-08-18 17:51:35 GMT

    A mother is accused of burning her 3-year-old with chemicals, putting him on a leash and keeping him in a dog cage. 

    A mother is accused of burning her 3-year-old with chemicals, putting him on a leash and keeping him in a dog cage. 

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • 26 Felony Drug Warrants Issued in Drug Investigation in Fayette County

    26 Felony Drug Warrants Issued in Drug Investigation in Fayette County

    Wednesday, August 16 2017 7:02 PM EDT2017-08-16 23:02:20 GMT

    The Fayette County Sheriff's Office and the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force have obtained warrants for 26 individuals throughout Fayette County in connection with ongoing drug investigations. 

    The Fayette County Sheriff's Office and the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force have obtained warrants for 26 individuals throughout Fayette County in connection with ongoing drug investigations. 

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • UPDATE: Health Department Confirms 2 Cases of Viral Meningitis

    UPDATE: Health Department Confirms 2 Cases of Viral Meningitis

    Friday, August 18 2017 6:07 PM EDT2017-08-18 22:07:14 GMT

    The Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department has confirmed that there are two confirmed cases of viral meningitis in the area. 

    The Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department has confirmed that there are two confirmed cases of viral meningitis in the area. 

  • Court docs: Teen was driving 107 mph when she crashed, killing two children

    Court docs: Teen was driving 107 mph when she crashed, killing two children

    Friday, August 18 2017 7:21 PM EDT2017-08-18 23:21:04 GMT
    CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A 17-year-old girl faces 10 felony charges in connection with a July crash that killed two children in a Clinton County home. Alia Sierra is accused of having opiates in her blood when she drove a car at over 100 miles per hour into the house.  She was formally charged Friday morning. On July 12, deputies with the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office arrived in the 49000 block of W. County Road 300 N. to find two girls trapped under a car tha...
    CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A 17-year-old girl faces 10 felony charges in connection with a July crash that killed two children in a Clinton County home. Alia Sierra is accused of having opiates in her blood when she drove a car at over 100 miles per hour into the house.  She was formally charged Friday morning. On July 12, deputies with the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office arrived in the 49000 block of W. County Road 300 N. to find two girls trapped under a car tha...

  • Three Injured After Barge and Recreational Boat Collide on the Kanawha River

    Barge Strikes Recreational Boat on Kanawha River

    Friday, August 18 2017 10:12 PM EDT2017-08-19 02:12:50 GMT
    Chief Meteorologist Spencer AdkinsChief Meteorologist Spencer Adkins

    Three people have been injured after a barge and a recreational boat collided in Kanawha County Friday night.

    Three people have been injured after a barge and a recreational boat collided in Kanawha County Friday night.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.