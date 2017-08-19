Police Search For Escaped Inmate Last Seen In Charleston, WV

Most Popular Stories Most Popular Stories More>>

Court docs: Teen was driving 107 mph when she crashed, killing two children Court docs: Teen was driving 107 mph when she crashed, killing two children CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A 17-year-old girl faces 10 felony charges in connection with a July crash that killed two children in a Clinton County home. Alia Sierra is accused of having opiates in her blood when she drove a car at over 100 miles per hour into the house. She was formally charged Friday morning. On July 12, deputies with the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office arrived in the 49000 block of W. County Road 300 N. to find two girls trapped under a car tha... CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A 17-year-old girl faces 10 felony charges in connection with a July crash that killed two children in a Clinton County home. Alia Sierra is accused of having opiates in her blood when she drove a car at over 100 miles per hour into the house. She was formally charged Friday morning. On July 12, deputies with the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office arrived in the 49000 block of W. County Road 300 N. to find two girls trapped under a car tha...

First Stand-Alone WV Store Offering Industrial Hemp-Derived Products Opens this Weekend First Stand-Alone WV Store Offering Industrial Hemp-Derived Products Opens this Weekend CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK) - A new business opens its doors this weekend in Kanawha County. On Saturday, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., Appalachian Cannabis Company is holding a grand opening of West Virginia's first stand-alone store offering a full line of industrial hemp-derived CBD products. According to a release, all products contain NO THC and are 100% sourced from hemp. Appalachian Cannabis Company is located at 130 Goff Mountain Road, Cross lanes (across from Bojangle... CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK) - A new business opens its doors this weekend in Kanawha County. On Saturday, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., Appalachian Cannabis Company is holding a grand opening of West Virginia's first stand-alone store offering a full line of industrial hemp-derived CBD products. According to a release, all products contain NO THC and are 100% sourced from hemp. Appalachian Cannabis Company is located at 130 Goff Mountain Road, Cross lanes (across from Bojangle...

View the solar eclipse without buying the glasses View the solar eclipse without buying the glasses Many stores are running out of glasses for viewing the solar eclipse, but you can still view the eclipse safely. Regular sunglasses, and even welders helmets won’t cut it if you’re looking to view the eclipse. Many stores are running out of glasses for viewing the solar eclipse, but you can still view the eclipse safely. Regular sunglasses, and even welders helmets won’t cut it if you’re looking to view the eclipse.

Eclipse Glasses Given Away at Shoney's with Meal Purchase Eclipse Glasses Given Away at Shoney's with Meal Purchase As America prepares for Monday's total solar eclipse and its citizens seek the path of totality, all roads will lead to Shoney's as the iconic, All-American brand will treat its guests to free eclipse glasses and a free MoonPie with meal purchase while supplies last on August 21, 2017. With its headquarters in the path of totality in Nashville and at its restaurants in 16 states, Shoney's will prepare its guests with a free Eclipse Survival Kit - a pair of solar eclipse glasses and a... As America prepares for Monday's total solar eclipse and its citizens seek the path of totality, all roads will lead to Shoney's as the iconic, All-American brand will treat its guests to free eclipse glasses and a free MoonPie with meal purchase while supplies last on August 21, 2017. With its headquarters in the path of totality in Nashville and at its restaurants in 16 states, Shoney's will prepare its guests with a free Eclipse Survival Kit - a pair of solar eclipse glasses and a...

Man who lost some eyesight from past eclipse has a warning Man who lost some eyesight from past eclipse has a warning (INSIDE EDITION) — A 20-second look at the sun cost Lou Tomososki much of the sight in his right eye. So he has some words of advice for kids and teens tempted to look at the upcoming solar eclipse: You’ll be sorry! “Why take a chance with your eyes?” the 71-year-old Oregon man told InsideEdition.com Monday. He was a teenager when his science teacher told the class about a solar eclipse happening that afternoon. So he and his buddy, Roger Duval, stood in fr... (INSIDE EDITION) — A 20-second look at the sun cost Lou Tomososki much of the sight in his right eye. So he has some words of advice for kids and teens tempted to look at the upcoming solar eclipse: You’ll be sorry! “Why take a chance with your eyes?” the 71-year-old Oregon man told InsideEdition.com Monday. He was a teenager when his science teacher told the class about a solar eclipse happening that afternoon. So he and his buddy, Roger Duval, stood in fr...

Two arrested for armed robbery in Putnam County Two arrested for armed robbery in Putnam County PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Deputies with the Putnam County Sheriff's Office have arrested two people in connection to an armed robbery in Poca, WV. According to a criminal complaint, police arrested Nicholas Woodin, 26, of Nitro, and Markayla Stowers, 23, of St. Albans after receiving a report that they had robbed a man and stole his truck at gunpoint. Police say that were dispatched to the Manila Creek Road area after a man flagged down a vehicle and said he had been robbed. The v... PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Deputies with the Putnam County Sheriff's Office have arrested two people in connection to an armed robbery in Poca, WV. According to a criminal complaint, police arrested Nicholas Woodin, 26, of Nitro, and Markayla Stowers, 23, of St. Albans after receiving a report that they had robbed a man and stole his truck at gunpoint. Police say that were dispatched to the Manila Creek Road area after a man flagged down a vehicle and said he had been robbed. The v...