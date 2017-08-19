Two Rallies Scheduled For Sunday On The State Capitol Grounds

In the wake of the protests and counter protests that occurred last week in Charlottesville, Virginia, many events are taking place nationwide this weekend.

Just in the past two days, thousands have turned out in cities such as Portland and Boston to let their voices be heard.

The groups involved have been given the monikers "Alt-Right" and "Alt-Left" by many media outlets and journalists alike.

The rallies and protests have stemmed from the call to remove all confederate statues and monuments from government and public lands.

The West Virginia State Capitol grounds are set to be the site of two different rallies on Sunday August 20th.

The first event is a "Free Speech" rally, and is scheduled to take place from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m.

The second gathering is being headed up by the "Black Live Matters" group, and it is slated to run from 5:00-7:30 p.m.

WOWK 13 News will have a crew on the scene to cover both events.