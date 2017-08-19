State Trooper Involved In Car Crash In Huntington State Trooper Involved In Car Crash In Huntington WVSP tells WOWK that a Trooper was involved in a crash Saturday afternoon. It happened in the 5300 block of Route 60 in Huntington. Two vehicles were involved, and both parties(including the Trooper) were transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries. WVSP tells WOWK that a Trooper was involved in a crash Saturday afternoon. It happened in the 5300 block of Route 60 in Huntington. Two vehicles were involved, and both parties(including the Trooper) were transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

ATV Accident Leaves One Teen Dead According to Kentucky State Police, a teenager from Olive Hill, Kentucky has died following an ATV accident in Elliott county, according to Kentucky State Police. It happened around 11:20 p.m. on Friday night. Troopers say Christopher Arthurs, 18, of Olive Hill, was headed north on Highway 1620 when his ATV four wheeler struck the back of a another ATV driven by Tyler Rayburn, 19, of Olive Hill. According to law enforcement, the collision threw Arthurs off his ATV an...

Semi Hauling Hog Feed Overturns, Spills Load in Cabell County BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) - Route 10 is shut down after a semi overturned Friday night. The crash was reported at around 9:45 p.m. on Route 10 at the Doss Hill Road intersection. The semi overturned, spilling its load of feed onto the roadway. There is no word on whether the driver of the semi was injured in the crash. Route 10 will be shut down while crews work to clear the scene. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

Big Tyler Road Shut Down Due to Crash CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK) - Big Tyler Road is shut down in Cross Lanes due to a two vehicle crash. The crash was reported just before 9 p.m. Friday night on the 5000 block of Big Tyler Road in Cross Lanes. Four people total were in the two vehicles, but all four reportedly were alert and able to walk from the crash. It is not known how long the road will be shut down at this time.

Woman Missing Out of Kentucky LEXINGTON, KY (WOWK) - A woman is reported missing out of Lexington, Kentucky. According to a release by the Martin County Sheriff's Department, Mary Parsons, 24, was last seen in the Lexington area of Kentucky. She is described as being 5'4" in height, weighs around 125 pounds, and has green eyes and long brown hair. If anyone has any information as to the whereabouts of this person, please contact the Martin County Sheriff's Department at 606-298-2828.

First Stand-Alone WV Store Offering Industrial Hemp-Derived Products Opens this Weekend CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK) - A new business opens its doors this weekend in Kanawha County. On Saturday, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., Appalachian Cannabis Company is holding a grand opening of West Virginia's first stand-alone store offering a full line of industrial hemp-derived CBD products. According to a release, all products contain NO THC and are 100% sourced from hemp. Appalachian Cannabis Company is located at 130 Goff Mountain Road, Cross lanes (across from Bojangle...

Route 60 shut down due to accident in Kanawha County KANAWHA COUNTY (WOWK) - Westbound lanes of Route 60 near Malden have been shut down due to a vehicle accident. Dispatchers say two vehicles were involved. One person was transported with unknown injuries. Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, Malden Fire Department, and Kanawha County EMS are responding.

Tractor trailer accident shuts down I-77SB in Kanawha County KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - All southbound lanes of I-77 near mile marker 80 in Cabin Creek have been shut down due to a tractor trailer accident. The accident happened just after 10 a.m. Dispatchers say that injuries are unknown at this time and it is unclear how many vehicles were involved. Kanawha County EMS and West Virginia State Police are on the scene. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you with the latest information.