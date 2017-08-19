State Trooper Involved In Car Crash In Huntington - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

State Trooper Involved In Car Crash In Huntington

By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
WVSP tells  WOWK that a Trooper was involved in a crash Saturday afternoon.

It happened in the 5300 block of Route 60 in Huntington.

Two vehicles were involved, and both parties(including the Trooper) were transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

Dispatchers got the call just after 3:30 p.m.

Barboursville Police, Barboursville Fire, Cabell County EMS, State Police and Cabell County Sheriff's all responded to the scene.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

