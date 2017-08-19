President Trump To Skip Kennedy Center Art Awards

NEW YORK -- At the old Durham Bulls stadium in Durham, North Carolina, Tom McDonald is closing in on closure. For the last nine years, the retired New York City Transit Authority worker has been traveling to baseball stadiums across America as a tribute to his closest friend from childhood, a plumber and devoted baseball fan named Roy Riegel.
NEW YORK -- At the old Durham Bulls stadium in Durham, North Carolina, Tom McDonald is closing in on closure. For the last nine years, the retired New York City Transit Authority worker has been traveling to baseball stadiums across America as a tribute to his closest friend from childhood, a plumber and devoted baseball fan named Roy Riegel.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House has announced that President Donald Trump and the first lady have decided not to participate in events honoring recipients of this year’s Kennedy Center arts awards. The statement says the decision to break with tradition was made to “allow the honorees to celebrate without any political distraction.”
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House has announced that President Donald Trump and the first lady have decided not to participate in events honoring recipients of this year’s Kennedy Center arts awards. The statement says the decision to break with tradition was made to “allow the honorees to celebrate without any political distraction.”
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - On Friday afternoon, Judge Bloom ruled in favor of the Nicholas County School Board's consolidation plan, saying that the West Virginia State Board of Education overstepped its authority. Bloom entered his ruling in a paper filing Friday. Richwood Mayor Bob Baber says that the ruling is "predictable, cold, and calculated. The judge has ruled in favor of legal looting against the folks of Richwood." "The WV BOE's next regularly...
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - On Friday afternoon, Judge Bloom ruled in favor of the Nicholas County School Board's consolidation plan, saying that the West Virginia State Board of Education overstepped its authority. Bloom entered his ruling in a paper filing Friday. Richwood Mayor Bob Baber says that the ruling is "predictable, cold, and calculated. The judge has ruled in favor of legal looting against the folks of Richwood." "The WV BOE's next regularly...
The Fayette County Sheriff's Office and the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force have obtained warrants for 26 individuals throughout Fayette County in connection with ongoing drug investigations.
The Fayette County Sheriff's Office and the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force have obtained warrants for 26 individuals throughout Fayette County in connection with ongoing drug investigations.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
The Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department has confirmed that there are two confirmed cases of viral meningitis in the area.
The Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department has confirmed that there are two confirmed cases of viral meningitis in the area.
Many stores are running out of glasses for viewing the solar eclipse, but you can still view the eclipse safely. Regular sunglasses, and even welders helmets won’t cut it if you’re looking to view the eclipse.
Many stores are running out of glasses for viewing the solar eclipse, but you can still view the eclipse safely. Regular sunglasses, and even welders helmets won’t cut it if you’re looking to view the eclipse.
Three people have been injured after a barge and a recreational boat collided in Kanawha County Friday night.
Three people have been injured after a barge and a recreational boat collided in Kanawha County Friday night.
WVSP tells WOWK that a Trooper was involved in a crash Saturday afternoon. It happened in the 5300 block of Route 60 in Huntington. Two vehicles were involved, and both parties(including the Trooper) were transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries.
WVSP tells WOWK that a Trooper was involved in a crash Saturday afternoon. It happened in the 5300 block of Route 60 in Huntington. Two vehicles were involved, and both parties(including the Trooper) were transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries.
A West Virginia office that has supervised sex offenders for nearly a decade will end.
A West Virginia office that has supervised sex offenders for nearly a decade will end.