Another Member Of The Justice Administration Is Leaving Senate approves income tax cut; sales tax increase David Mullins, Labor Commissioner, has resigned, effective Friday. Mitch Woodrum has been appointed as his replacement and will serve as acting commissioner. Mullins, a Democrat, left after Governor Jim Justice switched his party affiliation. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

Friend Flush With Pride Over Fitting Tribute For Baseball-Loving Plumber NEW YORK -- At the old Durham Bulls stadium in Durham, North Carolina, Tom McDonald is closing in on closure. For the last nine years, the retired New York City Transit Authority worker has been traveling to baseball stadiums across America as a tribute to his closest friend from childhood, a plumber and devoted baseball fan named Roy Riegel.

Woman Stuck In Swimming Pool Turns To Facebook For Help EPPING, N.H. (AP) -- A New Hampshire woman who became stuck in a swimming pool after the ladder broke turned to Facebook to ask for help getting out. Sixty-one-year-old Leslie Kahn was swimming in her pool Aug. 11 when the ladder broke, leaving her stranded. She said she didn't have the strength to pull herself. No one else was home and her cellphone was inside. She used a pool pole to drag the chair her iPad was on and posted in a community Facebook page, asking for help. She said ...

President Trump To Skip Kennedy Center Art Awards WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House has announced that President Donald Trump and the first lady have decided not to participate in events honoring recipients of this year's Kennedy Center arts awards. The statement says the decision to break with tradition was made to "allow the honorees to celebrate without any political distraction."

Two Rallies Scheduled For Sunday On The State Capitol Grounds Senate approves income tax cut; sales tax increase In the wake of the protests and counter protests that occurred last week in Charlottesville, Virginia, many events are taking place nationwide this weekend. Just in the past two days, thousands have turned out in cities such as Portland and Boston to let their voices be heard. The groups involved have been given the monikers "Alt-Right" and "Alt-Left" by many media outlets and journalists alike. The rallies and protests have stemmed from the call to remove...

"Free Speech Rally" Cut Short After Massive Counter Protest BOSTON (AP) -- Thousands of demonstrators chanting anti-Nazi slogans converged Saturday on downtown Boston in a boisterous repudiation of white nationalism, dwarfing a small group of conservatives who cut short their planned "free speech rally" a week after a gathering of hate groups led to bloodshed in Virginia. An estimated 15,000 counterprotesters marched through the city to historic Boston Common, where many gathered near a bandstand abandoned early by conservatives who...

1 police officer killed, 5 others injured in 3 shootings in Florida and Pennsylvania KISSIMMEE, Fla. -- One police officer was killed and three wounded in nighttime shootings in two Florida cities where the officers were responding to suspected drug activity and reports of a suicide attempt, police said Saturday. In Pennsylvania, two state troopers were shot outside a small-town store in Fairchance, south of Pittsburgh. State police say the troopers, both taken to hospitals after the Friday night shooting in Fairchance, were in stable condition. One offic...

Court docs: Teen was driving 107 mph when she crashed, killing two children CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A 17-year-old girl faces 10 felony charges in connection with a July crash that killed two children in a Clinton County home. Alia Sierra is accused of having opiates in her blood when she drove a car at over 100 miles per hour into the house. She was formally charged Friday morning. On July 12, deputies with the Clinton County Sheriff's Office arrived in the 49000 block of W. County Road 300 N. to find two girls trapped under a car tha...

Man who lost some eyesight from past eclipse has a warning (INSIDE EDITION) — A 20-second look at the sun cost Lou Tomososki much of the sight in his right eye. So he has some words of advice for kids and teens tempted to look at the upcoming solar eclipse: You'll be sorry! "Why take a chance with your eyes?" the 71-year-old Oregon man told InsideEdition.com Monday. He was a teenager when his science teacher told the class about a solar eclipse happening that afternoon. So he and his buddy, Roger Duval, stood in fr...