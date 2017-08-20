Inmates Transferred After Riot In Kentucky

After a disturbance at the Boyd County Detention Center in Kentucky last night, officials had the following to say in a press release:

Catlettsburg, KY- On Saturday at approximately 11:30pm, a small riot occurred at the Boyd County Detention Center which was contained to 1 cell block. Ten maximum security inmates, all of whom had violent charges including murder, attempted murder, robbery, assault, and other violent crimes, had fought with two deputies, forcing them to retreat and wait for backup. The deputies involved were unable to close the cell door before inmates forced their way out, but inmates were still contained in a secure hallway. While contained in the hallway, inmates stacked blankets, mail, toilet paper, and other flammable items against both entry doors and set them on fire.

Additional deputy jailers, police officers, sheriff's deputies, EMS and fire personnel from Boyd, Greenup, and Carter counties and the Kentucky State Police arrived to assist. A plan was implemented, entry was made into the hallway where the inmates were rioting. The fires were extinguished and deputy jailers were able to regain control of the inmates, who were restrained and removed from the area.

Due to heavy smoke, inmates from surrounding cells were evacuated to the recreation yard. At this time, the facility is still housing inmates, but we have transferred 70 inmates to the Little Sandy Correctional Complex, Carter County Detention Center, and Pike County Detention Center. At this time we are working to further reduce our population so a full assessment of the damage from both the fire and water can be completed. Water damage to facility control systems is our main issue at this time.

Earlier news reports stated that inmates had been without water and electricity for several days, which is not true. Electricity was never interrupted and water was only off for about 2 hours prior to the riot incident due to an inmate damaging a sprinkler head, which caused substantial water damage to facility control systems. No inmates or staff received more than minor injuries during the incident.

The Kentucky State Police are investigating the incident.

We will update as more information becomes available.