Update: Inmates Transferred After Riot In Kentucky - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Update: Inmates Transferred After Riot In Kentucky

Posted: Updated:
By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
Connect

UPDATE: 8/21/17 @ 4:30 p.m.

CATLETTSBURG, KY (WOWK) - Kentucky State Police continue to investigate the cause of a prison riot at the Boyd County Detention Center over the weekend. 

At this time, it is unclear what the total damages are, or what the initial cause of the prison riot was, but an investigation continues.

According to the Boyd County Detention Center, 70 inmates were dispersed between the Little Sandy Correctional Complex, Carter County Detention Center, and the Pike County Detention Center. 

30 inmates are still planned to be transferred to other detention centers across the state of Kentucky.

According to the Carter County Detention Center, they received approximately 30 inmates - including ten maximum security inmates - from the Boyd County Detention Center, and do not anticipate additional transfers. 

According to the Pike County Detention Center, they received ten inmates, and also do not anticipate additional transfers. 

The Little Sandy Detention Center received approximately 30 inmates. It is unknown whether they plan to receive more transfers.

We will continue to update this story with information as more details unravel in this ongoing investigation.

After a disturbance at the Boyd County Detention Center in Kentucky last night, officials had the following to say in a press release:

Catlettsburg, KY- On Saturday at approximately 11:30pm, a small riot occurred at the Boyd County Detention Center which was contained to 1 cell block. Ten maximum security inmates, all of whom had violent charges including murder, attempted murder, robbery, assault, and other violent crimes, had fought with two deputies, forcing them to retreat and wait for backup. The deputies involved were unable to close the cell door before inmates forced their way out, but inmates were still contained in a secure hallway. While contained in the hallway, inmates stacked blankets, mail, toilet paper, and other flammable items against both entry doors and set them on fire.

Additional deputy jailers, police officers, sheriff's deputies, EMS and fire personnel from Boyd, Greenup, and Carter counties and the Kentucky State Police arrived to assist. A plan was implemented, entry was made into the hallway where the inmates were rioting. The fires were extinguished and deputy jailers were able to regain control of the inmates, who were restrained and removed from the area.

Due to heavy smoke, inmates from surrounding cells were evacuated to the recreation yard. At this time, the facility is still housing inmates, but we have transferred 70 inmates to the Little Sandy Correctional Complex, Carter County Detention Center, and Pike County Detention Center. At this time we are working to further reduce our population so a full assessment of the damage from both the fire and water can be completed. Water damage to facility control systems is our main issue at this time.

Earlier news reports stated that inmates had been without water and electricity for several days, which is not true. Electricity was never interrupted and water was only off for about 2 hours prior to the riot incident due to an inmate damaging a sprinkler head, which caused substantial water damage to facility control systems. No inmates or staff received more than minor injuries during the incident.

- Boyd County Detention Center

The Kentucky State Police are investigating the incident.

We will update as more information becomes available.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Highland Hospital to be sold to Tennessee-Based Company

    Highland Hospital to be sold to Tennessee-Based Company

    Monday, August 21 2017 5:00 PM EDT2017-08-21 21:00:36 GMT
    Charleston, WV (WOWK) - According to a release, HHA, Inc., parent company of Highland Hospital Association and other Highland companies located in Charleston, West Virginia, announced an approved definitive agreement to sell Highland to Meridian Behavioral Health Systems of Brentwood, Tennessee. “Highland has recognized the need to adapt to the constantly changing health care system to be able continue to provide high-quality behavioral healthcare services to our com...
    Charleston, WV (WOWK) - According to a release, HHA, Inc., parent company of Highland Hospital Association and other Highland companies located in Charleston, West Virginia, announced an approved definitive agreement to sell Highland to Meridian Behavioral Health Systems of Brentwood, Tennessee. “Highland has recognized the need to adapt to the constantly changing health care system to be able continue to provide high-quality behavioral healthcare services to our com...

  • Update: Inmates Transferred After Riot In Kentucky

    Update: Inmates Transferred After Riot In Kentucky

    Monday, August 21 2017 4:46 PM EDT2017-08-21 20:46:20 GMT

    After a disturbance at the Boyd County Detention Center in Kentucky last night, officials had the following to say in a press release: Catlettsburg, KY- On Saturday at approximately 11:30pm, a small riot occurred at the Boyd County Detention Center which was contained to 1 cell block. Ten maximum security inmates, all of whom had violent charges including murder, attempted murder, robbery, assault, and other violent crimes, had fought with two deputies, forcing them to retreat and wa...

    After a disturbance at the Boyd County Detention Center in Kentucky last night, officials had the following to say in a press release: Catlettsburg, KY- On Saturday at approximately 11:30pm, a small riot occurred at the Boyd County Detention Center which was contained to 1 cell block. Ten maximum security inmates, all of whom had violent charges including murder, attempted murder, robbery, assault, and other violent crimes, had fought with two deputies, forcing them to retreat and wa...

  • Nexstar Media Group Names Sean Banks Vice President and General Manager of Charleston-Huntington, WV Television and Digital Operations

    Nexstar Media Group Names Sean Banks Vice President and General Manager of Charleston-Huntington, WV Television and Digital Operations

    Monday, August 21 2017 4:08 PM EDT2017-08-21 20:08:58 GMT

    Nexstar Media Group Inc. announced today that Sean Banks has been named Vice President and General Manager of WOWK-TV (CBS) and associated digital services including TriStateUpdate.com, serving  Charleston-Huntington, West Virginia.

    Nexstar Media Group Inc. announced today that Sean Banks has been named Vice President and General Manager of WOWK-TV (CBS) and associated digital services including TriStateUpdate.com, serving  Charleston-Huntington, West Virginia.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    Monday, August 21 2017 4:13 PM EDT2017-08-21 20:13:55 GMT

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

  • 26 Felony Drug Warrants Issued in Drug Investigation in Fayette County

    26 Felony Drug Warrants Issued in Drug Investigation in Fayette County

    Wednesday, August 16 2017 7:02 PM EDT2017-08-16 23:02:20 GMT

    The Fayette County Sheriff's Office and the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force have obtained warrants for 26 individuals throughout Fayette County in connection with ongoing drug investigations. 

    The Fayette County Sheriff's Office and the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force have obtained warrants for 26 individuals throughout Fayette County in connection with ongoing drug investigations. 

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 2017 Solar Eclipse Live Stream

    2017 Solar Eclipse Live Stream

    Monday, August 21 2017 11:36 AM EDT2017-08-21 15:36:54 GMT
    Follow the eclipse totality across the country from a series of 50 cameras attached to balloons at elevations of up to 100,000 feet.
    Follow the eclipse totality across the country from a series of 50 cameras attached to balloons at elevations of up to 100,000 feet.

  • Will the solar eclipse damage your smart phone camera?

    Will the solar eclipse damage your smart phone camera?

    Monday, August 21 2017 10:27 AM EDT2017-08-21 14:27:44 GMT

    Social media users are debating the best way to safely capture the solar eclipse on camera.

    Social media users are debating the best way to safely capture the solar eclipse on camera.

  • Parents die, kids hospitalized after family falls off cliff during hike

    Parents die, kids hospitalized after family falls off cliff during hike

    Monday, August 21 2017 10:03 AM EDT2017-08-21 14:03:31 GMT

    A family hike turned tragic after police say a mother and father died after falling off a cliff and their 4-year-old son was seriously injured.

    A family hike turned tragic after police say a mother and father died after falling off a cliff and their 4-year-old son was seriously injured.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.