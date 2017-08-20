Update: Inmates Transferred After Riot In Kentucky

UPDATE: 8/21/17 @ 4:30 p.m.

CATLETTSBURG, KY (WOWK) - Kentucky State Police continue to investigate the cause of a prison riot at the Boyd County Detention Center over the weekend.

At this time, it is unclear what the total damages are, or what the initial cause of the prison riot was, but an investigation continues.

According to the Boyd County Detention Center, 70 inmates were dispersed between the Little Sandy Correctional Complex, Carter County Detention Center, and the Pike County Detention Center.

30 inmates are still planned to be transferred to other detention centers across the state of Kentucky.

According to the Carter County Detention Center, they received approximately 30 inmates - including ten maximum security inmates - from the Boyd County Detention Center, and do not anticipate additional transfers.

According to the Pike County Detention Center, they received ten inmates, and also do not anticipate additional transfers.

The Little Sandy Detention Center received approximately 30 inmates. It is unknown whether they plan to receive more transfers.

After a disturbance at the Boyd County Detention Center in Kentucky last night, officials had the following to say in a press release:

Catlettsburg, KY- On Saturday at approximately 11:30pm, a small riot occurred at the Boyd County Detention Center which was contained to 1 cell block. Ten maximum security inmates, all of whom had violent charges including murder, attempted murder, robbery, assault, and other violent crimes, had fought with two deputies, forcing them to retreat and wait for backup. The deputies involved were unable to close the cell door before inmates forced their way out, but inmates were still contained in a secure hallway. While contained in the hallway, inmates stacked blankets, mail, toilet paper, and other flammable items against both entry doors and set them on fire. Additional deputy jailers, police officers, sheriff's deputies, EMS and fire personnel from Boyd, Greenup, and Carter counties and the Kentucky State Police arrived to assist. A plan was implemented, entry was made into the hallway where the inmates were rioting. The fires were extinguished and deputy jailers were able to regain control of the inmates, who were restrained and removed from the area. Due to heavy smoke, inmates from surrounding cells were evacuated to the recreation yard. At this time, the facility is still housing inmates, but we have transferred 70 inmates to the Little Sandy Correctional Complex, Carter County Detention Center, and Pike County Detention Center. At this time we are working to further reduce our population so a full assessment of the damage from both the fire and water can be completed. Water damage to facility control systems is our main issue at this time. Earlier news reports stated that inmates had been without water and electricity for several days, which is not true. Electricity was never interrupted and water was only off for about 2 hours prior to the riot incident due to an inmate damaging a sprinkler head, which caused substantial water damage to facility control systems. No inmates or staff received more than minor injuries during the incident. - Boyd County Detention Center

The Kentucky State Police are investigating the incident.

