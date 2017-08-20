Most Popular Stories Most Popular Stories More>>

Police Search For Escaped Inmate Last Seen In Charleston, WV Police need your help locating an escaped inmate. Joseph Larch escaped from the Charleston Correctional Center on August 18, 2017. Larch was originally incarcerated on charges of Grand Larceny and Burglary. Below is a list of Mr. Larch's Stats: RACE/GENDER: White/Male HAIR/EYE COLOR: Strawberry Blonde Hair and Green Eyes HEIGHT: 6' 01" WEIGHT: Approximately 177 Pounds SCARS/TATTOOS: SCARS: SCARS, UNDER CHIN SMALL SCAR, LEFT FOREARM IS SMALL SCAR, SMALL SCAR ON TOP...

Jerry Lewis Has Died According to his publicist, Jerry Lewis has died at age 91. Lewis is known for his fund raising telethons and his side splitting movies. He will be missed.

Two Rallies Scheduled For Sunday On The State Capitol Grounds Senate approves income tax cut; sales tax increase In the wake of the protests and counter protests that occurred last week in Charlottesville, Virginia, many events are taking place nationwide this weekend. Just in the past two days, thousands have turned out in cities such as Portland and Boston to let their voices be heard. The groups involved have been given the monikers "Alt-Right" and "Alt-Left" by many media outlets and journalists alike. The rallies and protests have stemmed from the call to remove...

Woman Stuck In Swimming Pool Turns To Facebook For Help EPPING, N.H. (AP) -- A New Hampshire woman who became stuck in a swimming pool after the ladder broke turned to Facebook to ask for help getting out. Sixty-one-year-old Leslie Kahn was swimming in her pool Aug. 11 when the ladder broke, leaving her stranded. She said she didn't have the strength to pull herself. No one else was home and her cellphone was inside. She used a pool pole to drag the chair her iPad was on and posted in a community Facebook page, asking for help. She said ...

View the solar eclipse without buying the glasses Many stores are running out of glasses for viewing the solar eclipse, but you can still view the eclipse safely. Regular sunglasses, and even welders helmets won't cut it if you're looking to view the eclipse.

State Trooper Involved In Car Crash In Huntington WVSP tells WOWK that a Trooper was involved in a crash Saturday afternoon. It happened in the 5300 block of Route 60 in Huntington. Two vehicles were involved, and both parties(including the Trooper) were transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

Eclipse Glasses Given Away at Shoney's with Meal Purchase As America prepares for Monday's total solar eclipse and its citizens seek the path of totality, all roads will lead to Shoney's as the iconic, All-American brand will treat its guests to free eclipse glasses and a free MoonPie with meal purchase while supplies last on August 21, 2017. With its headquarters in the path of totality in Nashville and at its restaurants in 16 states, Shoney's will prepare its guests with a free Eclipse Survival Kit - a pair of solar eclipse glasses and a...

First Stand-Alone WV Store Offering Industrial Hemp-Derived Products Opens this Weekend CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK) - A new business opens its doors this weekend in Kanawha County. On Saturday, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., Appalachian Cannabis Company is holding a grand opening of West Virginia's first stand-alone store offering a full line of industrial hemp-derived CBD products. According to a release, all products contain NO THC and are 100% sourced from hemp. Appalachian Cannabis Company is located at 130 Goff Mountain Road, Cross lanes (across from Bojangle...

Inmates Transferred After Riot In Kentucky After a disturbance at the Boyd County Detention Center in Kentucky last night, officials had the following to say in a press release: Catlettsburg, KY- On Saturday at approximately 11:30pm, a small riot occurred at the Boyd County Detention Center which was contained to 1 cell block. Ten maximum security inmates, all of whom had violent charges including murder, attempted murder, robbery, assault, and other violent crimes, had fought with two deputies, forcing them to retreat and wa...