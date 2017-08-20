Crews Respond To A Structure Fire In Eastern Kanawha County

Sunday, August 20 2017 2:50 PM EDT2017-08-20 18:50:46 GMT
Crews are responding to a structure fire in the Chelyan area of Kanawha County. There is no word on any injuries or the extent of damage. East Bank, Pratt, and Chesapeake Fire Departments are all on scene, as well as a Kanawha County Deputy. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
Saturday, August 19 2017 5:54 PM EDT2017-08-19 21:54:51 GMT
WVSP tells WOWK that a Trooper was involved in a crash Saturday afternoon. It happened in the 5300 block of Route 60 in Huntington. Two vehicles were involved, and both parties(including the Trooper) were transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries.
Saturday, August 19 2017 1:35 PM EDT2017-08-19 17:35:12 GMT
According to Kentucky State Police, a teenager from Olive Hill, Kentucky has died following an ATV accident in Elliott county, according to Kentucky State Police. It happened around 11:20 p.m. on Friday night. Troopers say Christopher Arthurs, 18, of Olive Hill, was headed north on Highway 1620 when his ATV four wheeler struck the back of a another ATV driven by Tyler Rayburn, 19, of Olive Hill. According to law enforcement, the collision threw Arthurs off his ATV an...
Saturday, August 19 2017 1:27 PM EDT2017-08-19 17:27:00 GMT
BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) - Route 10 is shut down after a semi overturned Friday night. The crash was reported at around 9:45 p.m. on Route 10 at the Doss Hill Road intersection. The semi overturned, spilling its load of feed onto the roadway. There is no word on whether the driver of the semi was injured in the crash. Route 10 will be shut down while crews work to clear the scene. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
Friday, August 18 2017 10:11 PM EDT2017-08-19 02:11:27 GMT
CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK) - Big Tyler Road is shut down in Cross Lanes due to a two vehicle crash. The crash was reported just before 9 p.m. Friday night on the 5000 block of Big Tyler Road in Cross Lanes. Four people total were in the two vehicles, but all four reportedly were alert and able to walk from the crash. It is not known how long the road will be shut down at this time.
Friday, August 18 2017 4:39 PM EDT2017-08-18 20:39:08 GMT
LEXINGTON, KY (WOWK) - A woman is reported missing out of Lexington, Kentucky. According to a release by the Martin County Sheriff's Department, Mary Parsons, 24, was last seen in the Lexington area of Kentucky. She is described as being 5'4" in height, weighs around 125 pounds, and has green eyes and long brown hair. If anyone has any information as to the whereabouts of this person, please contact the Martin County Sheriff's Department at 606-298-2828.
Friday, August 18 2017 3:30 PM EDT2017-08-18 19:30:57 GMT
CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK) - A new business opens its doors this weekend in Kanawha County. On Saturday, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., Appalachian Cannabis Company is holding a grand opening of West Virginia's first stand-alone store offering a full line of industrial hemp-derived CBD products. According to a release, all products contain NO THC and are 100% sourced from hemp. Appalachian Cannabis Company is located at 130 Goff Mountain Road, Cross lanes (across from Bojangle...
KANAWHA COUNTY (WOWK) - Westbound lanes of Route 60 near Malden have been shut down due to a vehicle accident. Dispatchers say two vehicles were involved. One person was transported with unknown injuries. Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, Malden Fire Department, and Kanawha County EMS are responding.
Friday, August 18 2017 10:49 AM EDT2017-08-18 14:49:15 GMT
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - All southbound lanes of I-77 near mile marker 80 in Cabin Creek have been shut down due to a tractor trailer accident. The accident happened just after 10 a.m. Dispatchers say that injuries are unknown at this time and it is unclear how many vehicles were involved. Kanawha County EMS and West Virginia State Police are on the scene. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you with the latest information.
Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign. To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Saturday, August 19 2017 2:29 PM EDT2017-08-19 18:29:37 GMT
Police need your help locating an escaped inmate. Joseph Larch escaped from the Charleston Correctional Center on August 18, 2017. Larch was originally incarcerated on charges of Grand Larceny and Burglary. Below is a list of Mr. Larch's Stats: RACE/GENDER: White/Male HAIR/EYE COLOR: Strawberry Blonde Hair and Green Eyes HEIGHT: 6’ 01” WEIGHT: Approximately 177 Pounds SCARS/TATTOOS: SCARS: SCARS, UNDER CHIN SMALL SCAR, LEFT FOREARM IS SMALL SCAR, SMALL SCAR ON TOP...
Saturday, August 19 2017 4:57 PM EDT2017-08-19 20:57:10 GMT
In the wake of the protests and counter protests that occurred last week in Charlottesville, Virginia, many events are taking place nationwide this weekend. Just in the past two days, thousands have turned out in cities such as Portland and Boston to let their voices be heard. The groups involved have been given the monikers "Alt-Right" and "Alt-Left" by many media outlets and journalists alike. The rallies and protests have stemmed from the call to remove...
Saturday, August 19 2017 9:17 PM EDT2017-08-20 01:17:56 GMT
EPPING, N.H. (AP) -- A New Hampshire woman who became stuck in a swimming pool after the ladder broke turned to Facebook to ask for help getting out. Sixty-one-year-old Leslie Kahn was swimming in her pool Aug. 11 when the ladder broke, leaving her stranded. She said she didn't have the strength to pull herself. No one else was home and her cellphone was inside. She used a pool pole to drag the chair her iPad was on and posted in a community Facebook page, asking for help. She said ...
Friday, August 18 2017 11:01 AM EDT2017-08-18 15:01:49 GMT
Many stores are running out of glasses for viewing the solar eclipse, but you can still view the eclipse safely. Regular sunglasses, and even welders helmets won’t cut it if you’re looking to view the eclipse.
Saturday, August 19 2017 5:54 PM EDT2017-08-19 21:54:51 GMT
WVSP tells WOWK that a Trooper was involved in a crash Saturday afternoon. It happened in the 5300 block of Route 60 in Huntington. Two vehicles were involved, and both parties(including the Trooper) were transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries.
Friday, August 18 2017 6:20 PM EDT2017-08-18 22:20:00 GMT
As America prepares for Monday's total solar eclipse and its citizens seek the path of totality, all roads will lead to Shoney's as the iconic, All-American brand will treat its guests to free eclipse glasses and a free MoonPie with meal purchase while supplies last on August 21, 2017. With its headquarters in the path of totality in Nashville and at its restaurants in 16 states, Shoney's will prepare its guests with a free Eclipse Survival Kit - a pair of solar eclipse glasses and a...
Friday, August 18 2017 3:30 PM EDT2017-08-18 19:30:57 GMT
CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK) - A new business opens its doors this weekend in Kanawha County. On Saturday, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., Appalachian Cannabis Company is holding a grand opening of West Virginia's first stand-alone store offering a full line of industrial hemp-derived CBD products. According to a release, all products contain NO THC and are 100% sourced from hemp. Appalachian Cannabis Company is located at 130 Goff Mountain Road, Cross lanes (across from Bojangle...
Sunday, August 20 2017 12:25 PM EDT2017-08-20 16:25:53 GMT
After a disturbance at the Boyd County Detention Center in Kentucky last night, officials had the following to say in a press release: Catlettsburg, KY- On Saturday at approximately 11:30pm, a small riot occurred at the Boyd County Detention Center which was contained to 1 cell block. Ten maximum security inmates, all of whom had violent charges including murder, attempted murder, robbery, assault, and other violent crimes, had fought with two deputies, forcing them to retreat and wa...
Saturday, August 19 2017 1:35 PM EDT2017-08-19 17:35:12 GMT
According to Kentucky State Police, a teenager from Olive Hill, Kentucky has died following an ATV accident in Elliott county, according to Kentucky State Police. It happened around 11:20 p.m. on Friday night. Troopers say Christopher Arthurs, 18, of Olive Hill, was headed north on Highway 1620 when his ATV four wheeler struck the back of a another ATV driven by Tyler Rayburn, 19, of Olive Hill. According to law enforcement, the collision threw Arthurs off his ATV an...
