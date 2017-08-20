More News More>>

UPDATE: Capitol Rallies Peaceful, No Arrests or Injuries UPDATE: Capitol Rallies Peaceful, No Arrests or Injuries Senate approves income tax cut; sales tax increase In the wake of the protests and counter protests that occurred last week in Charlottesville, Virginia, many events are taking place nationwide this weekend. Just in the past two days, thousands have turned out in cities such as Portland and Boston to let their voices be heard. The groups involved have been given the monikers "Alt-Right" and "Alt-Left" by many media outlets and journalists alike. The rallies and protests have stemmed from the call to remove...

Michigan Man Dies Trying To Spread Fathers Ashes Into Lake Michigan Man Dies Trying To Spread Fathers Ashes Into Lake AU TRAIN, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan man died on a boating trip he was taking to pour his father's ashes into Lake Superior. Robert Louis, 59, died shortly after he and six other passengers fell out of their wooden kit boat near Au Train in the Upper Peninsula on Sunday, WLUC-TV reported . Louis' brother, John "Joe" Louis, said the group was out to honor the final wishes of the brothers' father, who died two weeks ago after battling Alzheim...

US Navy Destroyer And Merchant Ship Collide Near Singapore US Navy Destroyer And Merchant Ship Collide Near Singapore SINGAPORE (AP) -- A U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer has collided with a merchant ship in waters east of Singapore and the Straits of Malacca. The Navy's 7th Fleet says that the USS John S. McCain sustained damage on its port side from the collision with the Alnic MC on Monday at 5:24 a.m. Search and rescue efforts were underway in coordination with local authorities. There were no initial reports of injuries. It is the second collision involving a Navy ship in the Pacific in two...

Spain: Police Think Extremist Planned Massive Bomb Attack Spain: Police Think Extremist Planned Massive Bomb Attack BARCELONA, Spain (AP) -- Police put up scores of roadblocks across northeast Spain on Sunday in hopes of capturing a fugitive suspect from the 12-member Islamic extremist cell that staged two vehicle attacks and plotted much deadlier carnage using explosives favored by Islamic State militants.

Jerry Lewis Has Died Jerry Lewis Has Died According to his publicist, Jerry Lewis has died at age 91. Lewis is known for his fund raising telethons and his side splitting movies. He will be missed.

Dick Gregory, Comedian Who Found Humor While Confronting Racism, Dead at 84 Dick Gregory, Comedian Who Found Humor While Confronting Racism, Dead at 84 Legendary comedian and civil rights icon Dick Gregory, who overcame a biased system all the while marching for civil rights, has died, his family announced Saturday. He was 84. "It is with enormous sadness that the Gregory family confirms that their father, comedic legend and civil rights activist Mr. Dick Gregory departed this earth tonight in Washington, D.C.." his son, Christian Gregory, announced on social media.

Inmates Transferred After Riot In Kentucky Inmates Transferred After Riot In Kentucky After a disturbance at the Boyd County Detention Center in Kentucky last night, officials had the following to say in a press release: Catlettsburg, KY- On Saturday at approximately 11:30pm, a small riot occurred at the Boyd County Detention Center which was contained to 1 cell block. Ten maximum security inmates, all of whom had violent charges including murder, attempted murder, robbery, assault, and other violent crimes, had fought with two deputies, forcing them to retreat and wa...

Another Member Of The Justice Administration Is Leaving Another Member Of The Justice Administration Is Leaving Senate approves income tax cut; sales tax increase David Mullins, Labor Commissioner, has resigned, effective Friday. Mitch Woodrum has been appointed as his replacement and will serve as acting commissioner. Mullins, a Democrat, left after Governor Jim Justice switched his party affiliation. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

Friend Flush With Pride Over Fitting Tribute For Baseball-Loving Plumber Friend Flush With Pride Over Fitting Tribute For Baseball-Loving Plumber NEW YORK -- At the old Durham Bulls stadium in Durham, North Carolina, Tom McDonald is closing in on closure. For the last nine years, the retired New York City Transit Authority worker has been traveling to baseball stadiums across America as a tribute to his closest friend from childhood, a plumber and devoted baseball fan named Roy Riegel.