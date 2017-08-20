US Navy Destroyer And Merchant Ship Collide Near Singapore - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

US Navy Destroyer And Merchant Ship Collide Near Singapore

By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
SINGAPORE (AP) -- A U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer has collided with a merchant ship in waters east of Singapore and the Straits of Malacca.

The Navy's 7th Fleet says that the USS John S. McCain sustained damage on its port side from the collision with the Alnic MC on Monday at 5:24 a.m.

Search and rescue efforts were underway in coordination with local authorities. There were no initial reports of injuries.

It is the second collision involving a Navy ship in the Pacific in two months. Seven sailors died in June when the USS Fitzgerald and a container ship hit each other in waters off Japan.

The Japan-based 7th fleet said the McCain was heading to Singapore for a routine port visit.

