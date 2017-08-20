US says some remains of sailors found on USS John McCain

The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office has announced that they are holding a DUI Checkpoint with the Governor's Highway Safety Program this week.
“We will continue the search and rescue operations until the probability of discovering sailors is exhausted..."
Tires must be off the rims.
The victims were taken to area hospitals.
Proceeds will benefit a Kentucky charity chosen by the winner.
The last time the center had that many deliveries was 211 babies in July 2007.
Legislation passed this year requires the department to increase inpatient treatment beds in existing or new facilities.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - On Friday afternoon, Judge Bloom ruled in favor of the Nicholas County School Board's consolidation plan, saying that the West Virginia State Board of Education overstepped its authority. Bloom entered his ruling in a paper filing Friday. Richwood Mayor Bob Baber says that the ruling is "predictable, cold, and calculated. The judge has ruled in favor of legal looting against the folks of Richwood." "The WV BOE's next regularly...
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
The Fayette County Sheriff's Office and the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force have obtained warrants for 26 individuals throughout Fayette County in connection with ongoing drug investigations.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Tires must be off the rims.
Corrections officials say West Virginia's prisons and jails are in crisis from understaffing and overcrowding, and are urging lawmakers to raise the pay for guards to reduce turnover and fill 600 vacancies.
A family hike turned tragic after police say a mother and father died after falling off a cliff and their 4-year-old son was seriously injured.
According to Jefferson County officials, a judge has been shot in front of the courthouse.
The victims were taken to area hospitals.
Authorities say an Amish woman was critically injured and three other people, including a 2-month-old were hurt when a car struck a horse-drawn buggy in rural Ohio.
