Suspect takes police on chase

Michigan Man Dies Trying To Spread Fathers Ashes Into Lake Michigan Man Dies Trying To Spread Fathers Ashes Into Lake AU TRAIN, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan man died on a boating trip he was taking to pour his father's ashes into Lake Superior. Robert Louis, 59, died shortly after he and six other passengers fell out of their wooden kit boat near Au Train in the Upper Peninsula on Sunday, WLUC-TV reported . Louis' brother, John "Joe" Louis, said the group was out to honor the final wishes of the brothers' father, who died two weeks ago after battling Alzheim...

Police Search For Escaped Inmate Last Seen In Charleston, WV Police Search For Escaped Inmate Last Seen In Charleston, WV Police need your help locating an escaped inmate. Joseph Larch escaped from the Charleston Correctional Center on August 18, 2017. Larch was originally incarcerated on charges of Grand Larceny and Burglary. Below is a list of Mr. Larch's Stats: RACE/GENDER: White/Male HAIR/EYE COLOR: Strawberry Blonde Hair and Green Eyes HEIGHT: 6' 01" WEIGHT: Approximately 177 Pounds SCARS/TATTOOS: SCARS: SCARS, UNDER CHIN SMALL SCAR, LEFT FOREARM IS SMALL SCAR, SMALL SCAR ON TOP...

View the solar eclipse without buying the glasses View the solar eclipse without buying the glasses Many stores are running out of glasses for viewing the solar eclipse, but you can still view the eclipse safely. Regular sunglasses, and even welders helmets won't cut it if you're looking to view the eclipse.

UPDATE: Capitol Rallies Peaceful, No Arrests or Injuries UPDATE: Capitol Rallies Peaceful, No Arrests or Injuries Senate approves income tax cut; sales tax increase In the wake of the protests and counter protests that occurred last week in Charlottesville, Virginia, many events are taking place nationwide this weekend. Just in the past two days, thousands have turned out in cities such as Portland and Boston to let their voices be heard. The groups involved have been given the monikers "Alt-Right" and "Alt-Left" by many media outlets and journalists alike. The rallies and protests have stemmed from the call to remove...

Woman Found Shot In Her Driveway In Eastern Ohio Woman Found Shot In Her Driveway In Eastern Ohio Meigs County Sheriff's Department of a shooting. The incident happened on Salem Lot Rd. about 2:30 Sunday afternoon. A husband found his wife in her driveway with a gunshot wound. The coroner pronounced the woman dead on the scene. No names have been released. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations has been called in to investigate.. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

Jerry Lewis Has Died Jerry Lewis Has Died According to his publicist, Jerry Lewis has died at age 91. Lewis is known for his fund raising telethons and his side splitting movies. He will be missed.

Eclipse Glasses Given Away at Shoney's with Meal Purchase Eclipse Glasses Given Away at Shoney's with Meal Purchase As America prepares for Monday's total solar eclipse and its citizens seek the path of totality, all roads will lead to Shoney's as the iconic, All-American brand will treat its guests to free eclipse glasses and a free MoonPie with meal purchase while supplies last on August 21, 2017. With its headquarters in the path of totality in Nashville and at its restaurants in 16 states, Shoney's will prepare its guests with a free Eclipse Survival Kit - a pair of solar eclipse glasses and a...

Inmates Transferred After Riot In Kentucky Inmates Transferred After Riot In Kentucky After a disturbance at the Boyd County Detention Center in Kentucky last night, officials had the following to say in a press release: Catlettsburg, KY- On Saturday at approximately 11:30pm, a small riot occurred at the Boyd County Detention Center which was contained to 1 cell block. Ten maximum security inmates, all of whom had violent charges including murder, attempted murder, robbery, assault, and other violent crimes, had fought with two deputies, forcing them to retreat and wa...