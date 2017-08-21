Sheriff: Kentucky woman found dead inside 'storage tote' - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Sheriff: Kentucky woman found dead inside 'storage tote'

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) - Authorities say the body of a Kentucky woman was found inside a storage tote, and a man has been arrested in connection with her death.

Warren County Sheriff's Office spokesman Capt. Tim Robinson tells local news outlets the body of 48-year-old Kelly Hackett was found Saturday at her home in Bowling Green.

Robinson says 23-year-old Justin Denihan was arrested and charged with murder after admitting to killing Hackett and placing her body in the tote.

The sheriff's office says in a statement that Hackett's body showed signs of trauma and was "taped up inside the tote." Warren County coroner Kevin Kirby says Hackett's body is being taken to Louisville for an autopsy.

Further details haven't been released. It's unclear if Denihan has an attorney.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

