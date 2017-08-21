Caught On Camera: Distracted Rider Rolls Into Sinkhole

CHINA (CNN) — A man in China drove his scooter into a sinkhole, and the incident was caught on camera.

The video shows the moment a China street collapsed. Moments later a distracted man on his cell phone is seen rolling into the hole.

The hole measured five meters across, eight meters long, and two meters deep.

Authorities have blocked off the street and are investigating the cause of the collapse.

No word on the condition of the man on the scooter.