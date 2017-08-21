Caught On Camera: Distracted Rider Rolls Into Sinkhole

A man drove his scooter into a sinkhole, and the incident was caught on camera.
A Golden Retriever retrieved quite a haul after digging in his family’s backyard earlier this month.
It wasn't exactly the catch he was hoping for while fishing. Instead, deputies say a drunken 22-year-old woman cursed at him before swimming up to his fishing line, biting it and swimming away with the rigging.
LEESBURG, Va. (AP) - A Virginia woman has been sentenced to more than three years in prison for poisoning her coworkers' coffee with Windex and dish soap. Loudoun County Commonwealth's Attorney Jim Plowman announced the sentence Thursday for 33-year-old Mayda Rivera Juarez of Sterling. She pleaded guilty in February to adulteration of food with intent to injure.
A man who doctors say came perilously close to death after accidentally shooting a nail into his heart while working on his house calmly drove himself to the hospital and even parked his pickup truck in the lot before walking into the emergency room.
A woman lit a cigarette, sparking an explosion of a propane barbeque grill being transported in her SUV.
The rampage caused more than $100,000 in damage to the liquor store under construction at a Walmart and to construction equipment.
A man returned home from a trip and found that his apartment had been broken into — and cleaned.
AUSTIN, TX (KEYE) - New video was released Wednesday from a car that crashed down from a parking garage. Back on July 13th, a woman was hospitalized after her vehicle plunges to the street from a 7th floor parking garage in Downtown Austin. It happened around the intersection of East Sixth and Brazos Streets. Police say the car fell off the parking garage and landed in an alley, hitting another car down below. "The police officer said he saw the video and he said, '...
A back-to-school display at a Walmart caused an uproar on social media and now the company is apologizing.
The Fayette County Sheriff's Office and the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force have obtained warrants for 26 individuals throughout Fayette County in connection with ongoing drug investigations.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
A family hike turned tragic after police say a mother and father died after falling off a cliff and their 4-year-old son was seriously injured.
Social media users are debating the best way to safely capture the solar eclipse on camera.
Many stores are running out of glasses for viewing the solar eclipse, but you can still view the eclipse safely. Regular sunglasses, and even welders helmets won’t cut it if you’re looking to view the eclipse.
According to Jefferson County officials, a judge has been shot in front of the courthouse.
Authorities say the body of a Kentucky woman was found inside a storage tote, and a man has been arrested in connection with her death.
NASA issued a warning to let people know unsafe eclipse glasses are being distributed by “unscrupulous companies.”
In the wake of the protests and counter protests that occurred last week in Charlottesville, Virginia, many events are taking place nationwide this weekend. Just in the past two days, thousands have turned out in cities such as Portland and Boston to let their voices be heard. The groups involved have been given the monikers "Alt-Right" and "Alt-Left" by many media outlets and journalists alike. The rallies and protests have stemmed from the call to remove...
