2017 Solar Eclipse Live Stream

Follow the eclipse totality across the country from a series of 50 cameras attached to balloons at elevations of up to 100,000 feet.

    Monday, August 21 2017 11:36 AM EDT2017-08-21 15:36:54 GMT
  • Schools in eclipse's path seize on ready-made science lesson

    Monday, August 21 2017 1:03 PM EDT2017-08-21 17:03:59 GMT
    In towns and cities along the path of the solar eclipse, some school districts are seizing the opportunity for ready-made science lessons.
  • Will the solar eclipse damage your smart phone camera?

    Monday, August 21 2017 10:27 AM EDT2017-08-21 14:27:44 GMT

    Social media users are debating the best way to safely capture the solar eclipse on camera.

  • 26 Felony Drug Warrants Issued in Drug Investigation in Fayette County

    Wednesday, August 16 2017 7:02 PM EDT2017-08-16 23:02:20 GMT

    The Fayette County Sheriff's Office and the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force have obtained warrants for 26 individuals throughout Fayette County in connection with ongoing drug investigations. 

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

  • Parents die, kids hospitalized after family falls off cliff during hike

    Monday, August 21 2017 10:03 AM EDT2017-08-21 14:03:31 GMT

    A family hike turned tragic after police say a mother and father died after falling off a cliff and their 4-year-old son was seriously injured.

  • Will the solar eclipse damage your smart phone camera?

    Monday, August 21 2017 10:27 AM EDT2017-08-21 14:27:44 GMT

    Social media users are debating the best way to safely capture the solar eclipse on camera.

  • View the solar eclipse without buying the glasses

    Friday, August 18 2017 11:01 AM EDT2017-08-18 15:01:49 GMT

    Many stores are running out of glasses for viewing the solar eclipse, but you can still view the eclipse safely. Regular sunglasses, and even welders helmets won’t cut it if you’re looking to view the eclipse.

