2017 Solar Eclipse Live Stream 2017 Solar Eclipse Live Stream Follow the eclipse totality across the country from a series of 50 cameras attached to balloons at elevations of up to 100,000 feet. Follow the eclipse totality across the country from a series of 50 cameras attached to balloons at elevations of up to 100,000 feet.

Special eclipse glasses selling out quickly Special eclipse glasses selling out quickly Eclipse mania is building and so is demand for the glasses that make it safe to view the first total solar eclipse to cross the U.S. in 99 years. Eclipse mania is building and so is demand for the glasses that make it safe to view the first total solar eclipse to cross the U.S. in 99 years.

Eclipse concerns cause school district to cancel classes Eclipse concerns cause school district to cancel classes A school district in Ohio has canceled classes on Monday over concerns about students damaging their eyes while looking at the solar eclipse. A school district in Ohio has canceled classes on Monday over concerns about students damaging their eyes while looking at the solar eclipse.

Man who lost some eyesight from past eclipse has a warning Man who lost some eyesight from past eclipse has a warning (INSIDE EDITION) — A 20-second look at the sun cost Lou Tomososki much of the sight in his right eye. So he has some words of advice for kids and teens tempted to look at the upcoming solar eclipse: You’ll be sorry! “Why take a chance with your eyes?” the 71-year-old Oregon man told InsideEdition.com Monday. He was a teenager when his science teacher told the class about a solar eclipse happening that afternoon. So he and his buddy, Roger Duval, stood in fr... (INSIDE EDITION) — A 20-second look at the sun cost Lou Tomososki much of the sight in his right eye. So he has some words of advice for kids and teens tempted to look at the upcoming solar eclipse: You’ll be sorry! “Why take a chance with your eyes?” the 71-year-old Oregon man told InsideEdition.com Monday. He was a teenager when his science teacher told the class about a solar eclipse happening that afternoon. So he and his buddy, Roger Duval, stood in fr...