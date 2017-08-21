Justice has no plans to remove Jackson statue

Follow the eclipse totality across the country from a series of 50 cameras attached to balloons at elevations of up to 100,000 feet.

A family hike turned tragic after police say a mother and father died after falling off a cliff and their 4-year-old son was seriously injured.

Many stores are running out of glasses for viewing the solar eclipse, but you can still view the eclipse safely. Regular sunglasses, and even welders helmets won’t cut it if you’re looking to view the eclipse.

AU TRAIN, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan man died on a boating trip he was taking to pour his father’s ashes into Lake Superior. Robert Louis, 59, died shortly after he and six other passengers fell out of their wooden kit boat near Au Train in the Upper Peninsula on Sunday, WLUC-TV reported . Louis’ brother, John “Joe” Louis, said the group was out to honor the final wishes of the brothers’ father, who died two weeks ago after battling Alzheim...

Authorities say the body of a Kentucky woman was found inside a storage tote, and a man has been arrested in connection with her death.

