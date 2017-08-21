Nexstar Media Group Names Sean Banks Vice President and General Manager of Charleston-Huntington, WV Television and Digital Operations

Accomplished Management and Sales Executive with Over 20 Years of Broadcasting Experience Returns to WOWK-TV (CBS) and TriStateUpdate.com

CHARLESTON-HUNTINGTON, West Virginia and IRVING, Texas – Nexstar Media Group Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST) announced today that Sean Banks has been named Vice President and General Manager of WOWK-TV (CBS) and associated digital services including TriStateUpdate.com, serving Charleston-Huntington, West Virginia (DMA #70). Mr. Banks will assume his new responsibilities immediately and report to Doug Davis, Senior Vice President and Regional Manager of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc.

Sean Banks is a proven management and sales executive with over two decades of radio and television broadcasting experience serving local communities throughout the great state of West Virginia. In his new role, Mr. Banks returns to WOWK-TV where from 2005-2014 he served as both General Sales Manager of the television station and Director of Statewide Sales and Special Projects for West Virginia Media’s four television stations in Charleston, Wheeling, Beckley and Clarksburg. There, he successfully developed and led highly effective sales teams and implemented marketing and digital media initiatives that resulted in record-setting revenue growth and market share gains. Mr. Banks began his broadcasting career at West Virginia Radio Corporation in 1994 as a Senior Account Executive at MetroNews Radio Network, before being promoted to Sales Manager/Affiliate Relations Manager and was later elevated to the position of Vice President/Market Manager of the radio group’s seven-stations. Under his leadership, he developed creative content strategies and comprehensive marketing solutions that led to increased revenue, ratings and market share across the operations.

Prior to joining Nexstar, Mr. Banks most recently served as General Manager of I-77 Auto Group in Ripley, WV and its three dealerships where under his leadership, all three dealerships were ranked among the top ten in sales performance in West Virginia.

Commenting on the appointment, Doug Davis stated, “Sean is a well-respected leader with an impressive background in broadcasting sales management, operations and marketing, including over two decades of experience in television and radio across West Virginia. He has built deep community connections in the Charleston-Huntington region and has an outstanding reputation as a trusted business partner who is committed to the growth and economic success of local businesses. In addition, he has a long-term record of generating strong sales performance and exceeding economic goals by implementing innovative marketing strategies and unique digital concepts while elevating the level of service provided to the local viewers and advertisers. Throughout his career, Sean has demonstrated a results-oriented and entrepreneurial approach to the business of broadcasting and we are confident that his management expertise and genuine dedication to the local community will enhance the position of our broadcasting and digital media operations in Charleston-Huntington, where we welcome his return.”

Commenting on his new role, Sean Banks said, “For over two decades, I’ve had the privilege of serving several outstanding communities in West Virginia and I am grateful to extend that service in this new role with Nexstar. I am honored to return to WOWK-TV, where I look forward to using my management, sales and marketing experience to further strengthen the overall viewership, sales revenue and operational success of our television and digital operations. As a longtime West Virginia resident, I have a clear understanding of the challenges and opportunities in our local community and Nexstar’s strong commitment to superior local news content and diversified marketing solutions will provide exceptional value for our viewers and advertisers. I am excited to work alongside our exceptional local media team at WOWK-TV and TriStateUpdate.com as we continue to build upon our commitment to deliver exceptional local news programming for our viewers and outstanding business growth for our advertisers.”

Mr. Banks earned his Bachelor’s degree in Radio and Television from Marietta College in Marietta, Ohio. He has previously served as a Radio Board Member for the National Association of Broadcasters (5th District), as well as a committee member of the West Virginia Broadcasters Association and the West Virginia Advertising Association. Mr. Banks, his wife and family are residents of Ripley, WV, where he also served as a coach for the Ripley Youth Soccer League.

