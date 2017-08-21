Nexstar Media Group Names Sean Banks Vice President and General Manager of Charleston-Huntington, WV Television and Digital Operations

After a disturbance at the Boyd County Detention Center in Kentucky last night, officials had the following to say in a press release: Catlettsburg, KY- On Saturday at approximately 11:30pm, a small riot occurred at the Boyd County Detention Center which was contained to 1 cell block. Ten maximum security inmates, all of whom had violent charges including murder, attempted murder, robbery, assault, and other violent crimes, had fought with two deputies, forcing them to retreat and wa...
Nexstar Media Group Inc. announced today that Sean Banks has been named Vice President and General Manager of WOWK-TV (CBS) and associated digital services including TriStateUpdate.com, serving Charleston-Huntington, West Virginia.
Social media users are debating the best way to safely capture the solar eclipse on camera.
In the wake of the protests and counter protests that occurred last week in Charlottesville, Virginia, many events are taking place nationwide this weekend. Just in the past two days, thousands have turned out in cities such as Portland and Boston to let their voices be heard. The groups involved have been given the monikers "Alt-Right" and "Alt-Left" by many media outlets and journalists alike. The rallies and protests have stemmed from the call to remove...
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) -- Police put up scores of roadblocks across northeast Spain on Sunday in hopes of capturing a fugitive suspect from the 12-member Islamic extremist cell that staged two vehicle attacks and plotted much deadlier carnage using explosives favored by Islamic State militants.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
The Fayette County Sheriff's Office and the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force have obtained warrants for 26 individuals throughout Fayette County in connection with ongoing drug investigations.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Social media users are debating the best way to safely capture the solar eclipse on camera.
A family hike turned tragic after police say a mother and father died after falling off a cliff and their 4-year-old son was seriously injured.
Many stores are running out of glasses for viewing the solar eclipse, but you can still view the eclipse safely. Regular sunglasses, and even welders helmets won’t cut it if you’re looking to view the eclipse.
Follow the eclipse totality across the country from a series of 50 cameras attached to balloons at elevations of up to 100,000 feet.
NASA issued a warning to let people know unsafe eclipse glasses are being distributed by “unscrupulous companies.”
Authorities say the body of a Kentucky woman was found inside a storage tote, and a man has been arrested in connection with her death.
According to Jefferson County officials, a judge has been shot in front of the courthouse.
