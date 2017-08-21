Police search for suspect wanted in Huntington vehicle theft - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Police search for suspect wanted in Huntington vehicle theft

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The Huntington Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted for vehicle theft.

According to police, the suspect was caught on surveillance footage at the St. Mary's Medical Center parking garage on August 14th, 2017.

Police say the suspect also cashed a stolen check from the vehicle at the Walmart located on U.S. 60. 

If you know the suspect's identity or have any information regarding their whereabouts, you're asked to call the Huntington Police Department's anonymous tip line at (304) 696-4444. 

