Highland Hospital Sale to Tennessee-Based Company Finalized

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) -

UPDATE (9/27/17):

Meridian Behavioral Health Systems, of Brentwood, Tennessee has completed its purchase of Highland Hospital located in Charleston, West Virginia.

ORIGINAL:

According to a release, HHA, Inc., parent company of Highland Hospital Association and other Highland companies located in Charleston, West Virginia, announced an approved definitive agreement to sell Highland to Meridian Behavioral Health Systems of Brentwood, Tennessee.

“Highland has recognized the need to adapt to the constantly changing health care system to be able continue to provide high-quality behavioral healthcare services to our community. We are pleased to enter into this definitive agreement with Meridian, a recognized name in behavioral health care. We believe Meridian will enhance the ability of Highland to serve our community’s behavioral health needs and provide us the best path forward to meet our mission within the ever-changing health care landscape.” - Cynthia Persily, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of HHA

Highland and Meridian hope to complete the transaction by the end of September.

Highland includes the following companies:

Highland Hospital Association – A psychiatric hospital with 80 acute-care beds for adults, children and adolescents and a 24-bed psychiatric residential treatment facility for children and adolescents.

Highland Health Center, Inc. – A 16-bed residential treatment and detoxification program.

Process Strategies – An outpatient provider with integrated behavioral health care and pharmacy services.

“Our mission is to serve the clinical behavioral health care needs of southern West Virginia,” Dr. Kiran Devaraj, chief medical officer, said. “Our board believes Meridian is in a position to provide Highland with the capital and clinical support needed to serve our patients and our region.”

Highland-Clarksburg Hospital, Inc., is not a party to the transaction. Highland-Clarksburg Hospital, Inc., is a stand-alone corporation and not an affiliate of Highland.

Commission President Kent Carper had this to say in reaction the sale: