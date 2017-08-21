Highland Hospital Sale to Tennessee-Based Company Finalized - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Highland Hospital Sale to Tennessee-Based Company Finalized

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Connect

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) -

UPDATE (9/27/17):

Meridian Behavioral Health Systems, of Brentwood, Tennessee has completed its purchase of Highland Hospital located in Charleston, West Virginia.

ORIGINAL:

According to a release, HHA, Inc., parent company of Highland Hospital Association and other Highland companies located in Charleston, West Virginia, announced an approved definitive agreement to sell Highland to Meridian Behavioral Health Systems of Brentwood, Tennessee.

“Highland has recognized the need to adapt to the constantly changing health care system to be able continue to provide high-quality behavioral healthcare services to our community. We are pleased to enter into this definitive agreement with Meridian, a recognized name in behavioral health care. We believe Meridian will enhance the ability of Highland to serve our community’s behavioral health needs and provide us the best path forward to meet our mission within the ever-changing health care landscape.” - Cynthia Persily, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of HHA 

Highland and Meridian hope to complete the transaction by the end of September. 

Highland includes the following companies:

  • Highland Hospital Association – A psychiatric hospital with 80 acute-care beds for adults, children and adolescents and a 24-bed psychiatric residential treatment facility for children and adolescents.
  • Highland Health Center, Inc. – A 16-bed residential treatment and detoxification program.
  • Process Strategies – An outpatient provider with integrated behavioral health care and pharmacy services.

“Our mission is to serve the clinical behavioral health care needs of southern West Virginia,” Dr. Kiran Devaraj, chief medical officer, said. “Our board believes Meridian is in a position to provide Highland with the capital and clinical support needed to serve our patients and our region.” 

Highland-Clarksburg Hospital, Inc., is not a party to the transaction.  Highland-Clarksburg Hospital, Inc., is a stand-alone corporation and not an affiliate of Highland. 

Commission President Kent Carper had this to say in reaction the sale:

“Three hundred (300) families depend upon the soon to be former highland facility and we are grateful that their future looks bright. I’m very pleased that Highland hospital and Meridian Behavioral Health Systems are coming together. With the opioid crisis, we need to expand behavioral health care services in our region and this transaction will allow that to happen. Highland has over 300 employees and is a major health care entity in our region and we welcome Meridian Behavioral Health Systems to our region." 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Fast-Food Chain Sonic Informed Of Major Security Breach

    Fast-Food Chain Sonic Informed Of Major Security Breach

    Wednesday, September 27 2017 2:24 PM EDT2017-09-27 18:24:23 GMT

    People who’ve recently used a credit or debit card at fast-food chain Sonic may have gotten their information stolen.

    People who’ve recently used a credit or debit card at fast-food chain Sonic may have gotten their information stolen.

  • Highland Hospital Sale to Tennessee-Based Company Finalized

    Highland Hospital Sale to Tennessee-Based Company Finalized

    Wednesday, September 27 2017 11:47 AM EDT2017-09-27 15:47:52 GMT

    Meridian Behavioral Health Systems, of Brentwood, Tennessee has completed its purchase of Highland Hospital located in Charleston, West Virginia.

    Meridian Behavioral Health Systems, of Brentwood, Tennessee has completed its purchase of Highland Hospital located in Charleston, West Virginia.

  • All Rooms Cleared of Mold at Capital High School

    All Rooms Cleared of Mold at Capital High School

    Wednesday, September 27 2017 11:43 AM EDT2017-09-27 15:43:22 GMT

    According to Briana Warner with the Kanawha County Schools, all rooms have been cleared of mold at Capital High School

    According to Briana Warner with the Kanawha County Schools, all rooms have been cleared of mold at Capital High School

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • One-month-old baby left on side of freeway in car seat with cash

    One-month-old baby left on side of freeway in car seat with cash

    Tuesday, September 26 2017 4:52 PM EDT2017-09-26 20:52:16 GMT

    A 1-month-old baby found on the side of an interstate in a car seat stuffed with $5,500 in cash and a birth certificate was in state custody as authorities continued to investigate why the boy was abandoned.

    A 1-month-old baby found on the side of an interstate in a car seat stuffed with $5,500 in cash and a birth certificate was in state custody as authorities continued to investigate why the boy was abandoned.

  • ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ star charged with assaulting girl, 16

    ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ star charged with assaulting girl, 16

    Tuesday, September 26 2017 6:59 PM EDT2017-09-26 22:59:55 GMT
    WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) – A former star of the 1980s television show “The Dukes of Hazzard” who’s accused of groping a female cast member of a musical he was supposed to appear in now faces charges he indecently assaulted a 16-year-old girl in Massachusetts. Court records show Tom Wopat is charged with assaulting the girl and a woman in July while rehearsing for the musical “42nd Street” at the Waltham-based Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston. The ...
    WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) – A former star of the 1980s television show “The Dukes of Hazzard” who’s accused of groping a female cast member of a musical he was supposed to appear in now faces charges he indecently assaulted a 16-year-old girl in Massachusetts. Court records show Tom Wopat is charged with assaulting the girl and a woman in July while rehearsing for the musical “42nd Street” at the Waltham-based Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston. The ...

  • School Superintendent Issues Apology After "Offensive" Student Section Banner

    School Superintendent Issues Apology After "Offensive" Student Section Banner

    Tuesday, September 26 2017 10:47 AM EDT2017-09-26 14:47:25 GMT

    A West Virginia high school is facing controversy after a banner was seen posted in the student section during Friday night's football game that many thought was "offensive" and "insensitive".

    A West Virginia high school is facing controversy after a banner was seen posted in the student section during Friday night's football game that many thought was "offensive" and "insensitive".

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.